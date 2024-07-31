Aaron Moser Joins Neology as Chief Financial Officer to Advance Strategic Growth Goals
Moser Brings 23+ Years of Finance, Corporate Development, Global Growth, and Successful Exit Experience in the Technology & Transportation Markets.CARLSBAD, CALIF, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neology, Inc., a global transportation technology company that is partnering with customers to [re]imagine mobility today announced that finance and operations executive, Aaron Moser, joins the executive leadership team as Neology’s new Chief Financial Officer.
Formerly the CFO of Streetlight Data, and Vice President of Streetlight Data Finance (a Jacobs Company), Moser has over twenty three years of experience in technology and transportation industries, where he led finance, corporate development, operations, strategic planning, and business development to drive global organic and inorganic growth. His experience strengthening financial operations, building teams, scaling for growth, entering new markets, and transforming revenue models will advance Neology's strategic goals of achieving global growth.
Aaron received his MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania where he graduated as a Palmer Scholar in the top 5 percent of his class. He graduated summa cum laude from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Economics and Management.
“I’m grateful to be joining the strong team at Neology,” says Aaron Moser, Neology Chief Financial Officer. “Working closely with our leadership on strategic priorities, I’m excited to help drive enhanced growth, profitability, and stakeholder value.”
“Aaron brings a strong background in finance, strategy, and operations that will help us continue to scale globally and realize our strategic growth goals,” says Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “His experience will accelerate our transformation from a products company to a trusted systems integrator and platform provider.”
