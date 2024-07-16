Brigadier General (Ret) Dick Miller Elected President of AUSA Region 2
Brigadier General (Ret) Dick Miller, President of NVBDC, has been elected to serve as President of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Region 2
I look forward to serving and supporting our Army and their families, continuing to inform and educate our communities about the invaluable contributions of the U.S. Army.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) proudly announces that Brigadier General (Ret) Dick Miller, President of NVBDC, has been elected to serve as President of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Region 2. This prestigious election took place on April 27, 2024, marking a significant milestone in General Miller's distinguished career. Miller served as the Deputy Commanding General of the 38th Infantry Division and is a Combat Veteran with service in Afghanistan.
AUSA Region 2 encompasses a diverse and extensive community of 256,000 individuals, including military personnel, civilians, active-duty members, reservists, guardsmen, and veterans. The region spans Washington D.C., Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.
Brigadier General (Ret) Dick Miller will serve a two-year term as President of Region 2, from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2026. In this capacity, he will undertake the important role of visiting the states within the region and engaging with all 19 chapters. He will oversee chapter activities and ensure they are informed and educated about the U.S. Army.
As President of Region 2, Brigadier General (Ret) Dick Miller will also hold a seat on the National Board of Directors for the next two years. This position underscores his commitment to supporting the Army and their families, a mission he has championed throughout his thirty-three-year career.
"I am deeply honored by the confidence placed in me by the members of the second region," said General Miller. "I look forward to serving and supporting our Army and their families, continuing to inform and educate our communities about the invaluable contributions of the U.S. Army."
General Miller is also dedicated to advancing veteran businesses through his leadership at NVBDC. The NVBDC is the leading third-party authority for veteran business certification, ensuring that veteran-owned businesses have access to contracting opportunities with corporate America. Under General Miller's guidance, NVBDC has been instrumental in providing veteran entrepreneurs with the tools and resources needed to succeed in the competitive business landscape. Both organizations are similar in their missions of supporting our Army veterans. The NVBDC views entrepreneurship as another form of employment and believes that helping our veterans succeed in business helps them, their families, and the communities in which they reside.
The Association of the United States Army (AUSA) is a nonprofit educational and professional development association serving America’s Total Army, our active duty soldiers, Reservists, National Guardsmen, Veterans, retirees, Army civilians, and their families. AUSA provides a voice for the Army, supports the soldiers, and honors those who have served to advance the nation's security. Through its robust network, AUSA educates its members about critical Army issues, advocates for the well-being of soldiers and their families, and connects the Army to the broader civilian community.
About NVBDC:
National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the leading third-party authority for veteran business certification. NVBDC is dedicated to providing a credible and reliable certifying authority for veteran-owned businesses to ensure that these businesses have access to contracting opportunities with corporate America. NVBDC helps veteran entrepreneurs by providing them with the tools and resources needed to succeed in the competitive business landscape by providing Certified SD/VOB’s access and the opportunity to participate in a $122 Billion supplier diversity marketplace.
About AUSA:
The Association of the United States Army (AUSA) is a nonprofit educational and professional development association serving America's Total Army, our soldiers, Army civilians, and their families. AUSA provides a voice for the Army, supports the soldier, and honors those who have served in order to advance the security of the nation. AUSA educates its members about critical Army issues, advocates for the well-being of soldiers and their families, and connects the Army to the broader civilian community.
