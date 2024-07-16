Teradata Corporation Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Teradata Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 13, 2024 – TDC

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Teradata Corporation ("Teradata" or the "Company") (NYSE: TDC) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Teradata investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 13, 2023 and February 12, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/teradata-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=90734&wire=3

TDC investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) under Teradata’s expanded business model, which involved engagement with additional customer business units and decisionmakers, transactions with the Company’s customers took longer to finalize; (ii) Teradata thus overstated its ability to close customer transactions within their intended timeframes under its expanded business model; (iii) Teradata failed to timely close several customer transactions that it had factored into its outlook for 2023 Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth; (iv) as a result, the Company was unlikely to meet its full year 2023 total and public cloud ARR expectations; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Teradata during the relevant time frame, you have until August 13, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

