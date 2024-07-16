CBP finds narcotics hidden in vehicle muffler at Otay Mesa POE

OTAY MESA, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry discovered 4.62 pounds of fentanyl powder, 7.71 pounds of black tar heroin, 2.46 pounds of brown powder heroin, and 2.11 pounds of cocaine concealed within the muffler of a vehicle.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. Thursday, CBP officers conducting primary operations encountered a 28-year-old man driving a 2003 sedan applying for admission into the United States from Mexico. During the course of the inspection, a CBP K-9 team alerted to the presence of narcotics. CBP officers referred the traveler and the vehicle to secondary inspection for further examination.

A non-intrusive inspection was utilized to conduct a full scan of the vehicle. After examination, CBP officers observed irregularities within the muffler located in the undercarriage of the vehicle. CBP officers discovered and extracted 10 packages from the muffler containing fentanyl powder, black tar heroin, brown powder heroin, and cocaine. The narcotics weighed a total of 16.9 pounds.

The subject was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation. The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP officers.

“Our CBP officers successfully intercepted a significant narcotics seizure ingeniously concealed within a vehicle’s muffler,” said Rosa E. Hernandez, Port Director for the Otay Mesa and Tecate ports of entry. “This singular event highlights the innovative, yet desperate measures used by drug trafficking organizations. Our dedicated officers remain vigilant, continuing to safeguard our communities from the dangers of illicit drugs.”

These seizures are the result of Operation Apollo, a holistic counter-fentanyl effort that began on Oct. 26, 2023, in southern California, and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024. Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence collection and partnerships, and utilizes local CBP field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to boost resources, increase collaboration, and target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.

