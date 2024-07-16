SCCT 2024: HeartFlow to Present New Data on Coronary Artery Disease Management with Coronary Computed Tomography Angiography

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartFlow , a leader in non-invasive artificial intelligence (AI) heart care solutions, today announced it will be presenting new findings on the use of coronary computed tomography angiography (coronary CTA) in coronary artery disease (CAD) management and insights on CTA reimbursement at the upcoming 19th Annual Scientific Meeting of SCCT. The annual meeting will take place on July 18-21, 2024 in Washington, D.C.



Subset data from the PRECISE (Prospective Randomized Trial of the Optimal Evaluation of Cardiac Symptoms and Revascularization) Trial will also be presented. The PRECISE clinical trial data, originally presented in late 2022, confirmed CTA + FFR CT increases diagnostic accuracy, reduces unnecessary testing and offers higher confidence in identifying patients needing treatment versus traditional testing (stress nuclear, stress echo, and invasive coronary angiography). The new subset data analyzes the association between body mass index, testing performance and clinical outcomes in patients with stable chest pain.

New insights from the ADVANCE Registry, including analysis on the relationship between risk factors and quantified atherosclerotic burden and differences in plaque quantification in a Japanese patient population will be shared. Along with the significant work HeartFlow has undertaken to develop age and sex specific nomograms, these data will be a pivotal step to better stratify patients and impact treatment decisions going forward.

“The critical role of CTA in the diagnosis and management of coronary artery disease continues to drive every decision we make, ensuring the right patients are getting the right care at the right time,” said Campbell Rogers, Chief Medical Officer of HeartFlow. “This year, we are excited to share the latest insights on the importance of quantifying coronary artery plaque, as well as changes in the reimbursement landscape. We are pleased to continue providing robust clinical evidence as to how our products can help health care providers manage their patient’s heart health.”

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Session: Poster Session 8 - CT in Non-Acute Chest Pain

Title: “Association Between Body Mass Index, Testing Performance And Clinical Outcomes In Patients With Stable Chest Pain: Insights From The PRECISE Trial”

Date: Friday, July 19, 2024

Time: 9:30 - 10:15 AM EDT

Location: Exhibit Hall

Session: Poster Session 16 - Plaque Imaging

Title: The Relationship Of Risk Factors And Quantified Atherosclerotic Burden On Coronary Computed Tomographic Angiography - Lessons From The ADVANCE Registry

Date: Saturday, July 20

Time: 9:30 - 10:35 AM EDT

Location: Exhibit Hall

Session: Poster Session 16 - Plaque Imaging

Title: Quantitative Differences Between Japanese And Non-Japanese Patients’ Coronary Computed Tomographic Angiography Derived Plaque - Insights From The ADVANCE Registry

Date: Saturday, July 20

Time: 9:30 - 10:35 AM EDT

Location: Exhibit Hall

Session: Business Aspects of Cardiac CT - Part Two

Title: “How clinicians can work with administrators to maximize cardiac CT reimbursement”

Presenter: Cara Santillo

Date: Thursday, July 18, 2024

Time: 4:05 PM – 4:20 PM EDT

Location: Liberty N-P

Heartflow invites attendees to two sponsored events, including “Women in CT Happy Hour,” which will take place on July 18 from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM EDT in the 2nd Floor Lobby, and “The Power of HeartFlow AI in the Management of CAD from Diagnosis to Treatment” symposium, which will take place on July 19 from 11:55 AM – 12:45 PM EDT in the Capitol/Congress Room.

About HeartFlow, Inc.

HeartFlow is transforming precision coronary care with the only AI-powered non-invasive integrated heart care solution across the CCTA pathway. As the pioneer of FFR CT , which is now supported by the ACC/AHA Chest Pain Guideline, HeartFlow continues to advance the diagnosis and management of CAD. HeartFlow’s suite of non-invasive technologies includes its FFR CT Analysis, RoadMap™Analysis, and Plaque Analysis. To date, more than 500 peer-reviewed publications have validated our approach and, more importantly, our technologies have helped clinicians diagnose and manage over 250,000 patients. For more information, visit www.heartflow.com.

