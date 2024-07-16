Tribble Releases Tribblytics, the Latest AI Agent Innovation for RFPs, And Achieves Significant Milestone of 125,000 Agent Interactions on the Platform

Tribblytics Empowers Tribble’s AI Agent, Bringing Unprecedented Efficiency to Enterprises

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribble, an AI-native company out to automate the entire Request for Proposal (RFP) process, has launched Tribblytics. This new analytics capability provides customers with a clear view of Tribble’s AI Agent and its performance. In addition to this breakthrough, Tribble has reached a significant milestone of 125,000 Agent Interactions on the platform. These two developments combine to create a more intelligent and accurate experience for sales operations teams.



As AI Agents become more commonplace, customers today require visibility into how responses are generated and refined while ensuring high standards of security and privacy. Tribblytics takes Tribble’s commitment to these standards and increases its digital teammates’ capabilities to include insight into overall performance, ensuring proper checks and balances are in place to understand what the digital teammate is doing, how they’re doing it, and why they’ve answered a question in a specific way.

“The value for Tribble’s customers is their ability to gain insight into the inner workings of how their team acquires and uses knowledge, which, in turn, allows them to invest in the right areas and upskill their employees rather than taking shots in the dark,” said Sunil Rao, CEO and co-founder of Tribble. “All of this transparent work allows Tribble not to be used as a black box, which has become the source of resistance to generative AI and AI Agent adoption. Tribblytics lets customers review our performance rather than allow us to review ourselves.”

Additionally, Tribble has reached the milestone of 125,000 Agent Interactions answered through its revolutionary AI agent to help customers complete their RFPs and Infosecs. This significant milestone highlights the robustness and reliability of Tribble's technology and underscores the continuous learning and improvement of the AI system. Each interaction with the AI agent contributes to a growing knowledge database, enabling the system to refine its responses and adapt to various RFP formats and industry-specific requirements. As Tribble reviews every shape, form, size, and variation of the RFP, the impact of this milestone furthers Tribble’s expertise as a digital teammate for sales teams, enhancing their ability to handle complex and diverse inquiries more efficiently.

“Imagine if someone at a single company had seen and responded to thousands of RFPs – that person probably gained more experience than some sales engineers have seen in an entire career. Since we launched Tribble, we’ve seen so many variations of RFPs and Infosecs that can equal some of the best-trained people in this space,” said Ray Shipley, co-founder of Tribble.

In early July 2024, G2 named Tribble a “High-Performer” product based on its elevated customer satisfaction scores. With 100% of users believing the AI company is headed in the right direction and earning a recommended rate of 99%, Tribble truly exemplifies and is a high-performing product.

Tribblytics is available today for all Tribble customers. As soon as an enterprise activates the platform, it can begin ingesting and analyzing data to start this process.

To learn more about Tribble, visit Tribble.ai.

About Tribble

Tribble is an AI-native enterprise dedicated to optimizing go-to-market operations. Specializing in the autonomous completion of RFPs, InfoSec questionnaires, and related pre-sales activities, Tribble enhances team efficiency across the board. For more information, please visit https://tribble.ai/.

