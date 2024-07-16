Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: July 16, 2024 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on Proposed LaSalle Expressway Bridge Rehabilitation Project in City of Niagara Falls Open House Set for Wednesday, July 24, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Niagara Falls City Hall The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Wednesday, July 24, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. pertaining to a proposed bridge rehabilitation project scheduled to begin next spring. The project will use cost effective strategies to address deficiencies and minimize the life cycle costs of maintenance and repairs on the bridge carrying the LaSalle Expressway over Cayuga Creek and Cayuga Drive in the City of Niagara Falls in Niagara County. The LaSalle Expressway is an important corridor that provides access to the Niagara Falls International Airport and the City of Niagara Falls. The informal, open house meeting will be held in Council Chambers at Niagara Falls City Hall, located at 745 Main Street in the City of Niagara Falls. The session will feature displays about the project and provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions. No formal presentation will be made. The project proposes to rehabilitate the bridge, which was built in 1970, to extend the service life and allow for the structure to remain in service for 30 years or more. Repairs to the bridge will include replacement of the bridge deck, repairs to the steel girders, replacement of the bridge bearings and repairs to the concrete substructures. During construction, an off-site detour will be utilized while the bridge deck is replaced. A separated detour for cars and trucks will be provided utilizing Buffalo Avenue, Williams Road, U.S. Route 62 and Interstate 190. The off-site detour will be in use for a maximum of 120 days or less, minimizing impacts to the traveling public. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, please contact Kelly Schuman-Ekes, regional structures engineer, at (716) 847-5243, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York 14203, and reference Project Identification Number 5814.08. About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###