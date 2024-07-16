Personalized Medicine Market: Collaboration and Innovation in Tailored Treatments | CAGR 11.2%

Personalized Medicine Market Study

Global personalized medicine market size is estimated to reach $869.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has added a new research study on the Global Personalized Medicine Market to its repository. The study aims to provide a comprehensive assessment of the factors influencing the overall market growth trend. It covers the latest developments, insights, and disrupted trends, as well as a breakdown of Personalized Medicine products and offerings correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdowns. The study evaluates quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, and growth influencing factors of the Personalized Medicine market, examining the ecosystem of dominant and emerging players before and after 2023. Aadi Bioscience, Abbott Laboratories, ARIEL Precision Medicine, Hoffmann-La Roche, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbvie and Qiagen are some of the players listed in the study.



Personalized Medicine Market Statistics: The personalized medicine market size was valued at $300.00 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $869.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2031.



Personalized Medicine Market Overview:

The growth of the personalized medicine market is attributed to several key trends, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, greater public awareness of precision medicines, and a surge in research and development efforts to create innovative personalized treatments. The upsurge in chronic health conditions such as diabetes, respiratory disorders, kidney diseases, and cardiovascular ailments within the population serves as a primary catalyst for market expansion. For instance, in the United States in 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 1,752,735 new cancer cases and 599,589 cancer-related deaths, emphasizing the growing need for personalized therapies to aid in cancer diagnosis and treatment. Moreover, developed countries like the United States and Canada have populations with a well-established understanding of personalized medicines, resulting in substantial demand for these treatments in these regions.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Product (Personalized Medicine Therapeutics, Personalized Medicine Diagnostics), by Application (Oncology, Infectious disease, Neurology or Psychiatry, Cardiovascular, Others), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Others)



Personalized Medicine Market Trends:

Genomic profiling drives tailored treatment plans

Data analytics and AI revolutionize patient-specific predictions

Pioneering gene therapies transform rare disease treatment



Personalized Medicine Market Opportunities:

Expansion of telemedicine for remote patient monitoring and consultations

Integration of electronic health records to streamline personalized treatment

Growth in biobanking and genomics research collaborations



Personalized Medicine Market Drivers:

Advances in genomics and molecular profiling technologies

Pharmacogenomics guiding drug selection and dosing

Expansion of biobanking and biomarker research



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Personalized Medicine Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Personalized Medicine market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Personalized Medicine Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Personalized Medicine

Chapter 4: Presenting the Personalized Medicine Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2018-2023

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Personalized Medicine market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2032)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Personalized Medicine Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



