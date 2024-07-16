Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market: Integrating Big Data & Bioinformatics for Precision Medicine | CAGR 13.3%

Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market Study

Next-generation Sequencing Informatics market is projected to reach $3,186.69 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.30% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing "Global Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market: Insights and Projections 2023-2032," the latest research endeavor from Allied Market Research. This comprehensive report not only assesses market risks but also spotlights promising opportunities, all underpinned by strategic and tactical decision-making support for the period spanning 2023 to 2032. The market study meticulously segments the analysis by key regions that are driving the process of marketization. Within this report, a wealth of information awaits, covering market research and development, the driving forces behind growth, and the evolving investment framework within the Global Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market. Furthermore, the study offers detailed profiles of key industry players, featuring Illumina, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Agilent Technologies, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Qiagen, DNANexus, Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany, Partek, Fabric Genomics, and Sapio Sciences.



Click To Get Sample Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2824



Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market Statistics: The global Next-generation Sequencing Informatics market is projected to reach $3,186.69 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.30% from 2021 to 2030.



Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market Growth Drivers:

Advancements in NGS Technology: Continuous improvements in sequencing technologies, including higher accuracy, faster processing, and reduced costs, are expanding the applications and adoption of NGS.

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine: The growing emphasis on personalized and precision medicine, which relies on genomic information to tailor treatments to individual patients, is significantly driving the NGS informatics market.

Increased Research in Genomics: A surge in genomic research and the need to analyze large volumes of sequencing data are boosting the demand for advanced informatics solutions.

Expanding Applications: The widening applications of NGS in various fields, such as oncology, reproductive health, infectious disease diagnostics, and pharmacogenomics, are fueling market growth.

Integration with Clinical Workflows: The integration of NGS data into clinical workflows for diagnostics and therapeutic decision-making is increasing the need for robust informatics platforms.

Big Data and Bioinformatics: The explosion of big data in genomics and the need for sophisticated bioinformatics tools to manage, analyze, and interpret these data sets are driving the market.

Collaboration and Partnerships: Strategic collaborations and partnerships among technology providers, research institutions, and healthcare organizations are accelerating advancements in NGS informatics.

Technological Innovations: Continuous innovations in computational tools, machine learning algorithms, and artificial intelligence for analyzing NGS data are enhancing the capabilities and efficiency of NGS informatics.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2824



The segments and sub-section of Next-generation Sequencing Informatics market is shown below:

By Product: Data Analysis & Management Tools, NGS Informatics Services, and Primary and Secondary Data Analysis Tools

By Application: Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Biomarker Discovery, Precision Medicine, and Agriculture & Animal Research

By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Academic and Research Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Other End Users



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Illumina, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Agilent Technologies, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Qiagen, DNANexus, Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany, Partek, Fabric Genomics, Sapio Sciences.



Important years considered in the Next-generation Sequencing Informatics study:

Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Next-generation Sequencing Informatics in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Next-generation Sequencing Informatics market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Next-generation Sequencing Informatics market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market

Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market by Application/End Users

Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Sales and Growth Rate (2022-2032)

Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Next-generation Sequencing Informatics (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents



Procure Complete Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/82ea136c51fd2a432766fb22032cb178



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.