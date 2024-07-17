US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Anywhere in the USA to Call Them for On the Spot Access to The Nation's Top Lawyers for Much Better Compensation

"A US Navy Veteran who has mesothelioma must make their compensation a priority and call us anytime at 866-714-6466 for on the spot access to some of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys.” — US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC , USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "A US Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their immediate family must make their financial compensation a top priority and call us anytime at 866-714-6466 for on the spot access to some of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma lawyers who consistently get top financial compensation results for their US Navy Veteran clients. We have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for nearly two decades, we are advocates for people like this, and we really do know the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys. Better yet-our advice is honest and free." http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The types of jobs in the US Navy that could have increased the chances for a sailor to routine asbestos exposure include:

* A boiler technician

*An electrician

* A nuclear reactor technician or maintenance technician

*A welder

*A plumber or steamfitter

*A mechanic

*An insulator

*A machinist

*A maintenance crew member

*A sailor who was required to stay on his ship during shipyard repairs.

*A sailor who was required to participate in the decommissioning of their navy ship.

*A sailor preparing a ship to be deployed or cleaning up a ship after a deployment.

Suggestions from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate for Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of shipmates-coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job in the navy-armed forces where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?”

*"Has your loved one's doctor told you that mesothelioma is a distinct possibility-but because they are so sick-weak-a biopsy to confirm the mesothelioma is not possible? If this is your loved one, please call us at 866-714-6466."

