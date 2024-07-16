ALEX Acquires the Stacks Assets xBTC and xUSD of Wrapped.com and Integrates Them Into aBTC And sUSDT

Panama City, Panama, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALEX , the first and largest platform to offer a full range of DeFi services on Bitcoin, and Wrapped.com , a cross-chain bridge designed for high performance and speed, today announced the acquisition of xBTC and xUSD by ALEX. The assets will be integrated into aBTC and sUSDT, respectively, through ALEX’s XLINK bridge.

Building on the success of Wrapped BTC on Ethereum, xBTC and xUSD bring similar compliance and security to the Stacks Ecosystem and enable BTC and USD trading and loans on AMMs like ALEX and other applications. The announced integration of xBTC and xUSD into aBTC and sUSDT will further enhance speed and performance for holders.

Since 2020, Wrapped.com has been at the forefront of transforming lending, borrowing, and trading processes across major DeFi platforms — the company was among the pioneers in introducing Wrapped Assets for Stacks. Now, ALEX, the largest Bitcoin DeFi platform, has acquired these assets to facilitate trading on various Bitcoin L2 solutions, reducing user confusion and simplifying asset transfers.

During a 30-day migration period, xBTC and xUSD can be exchanged 1:1 for aBTC and sUSDT on XLink. After this period, the underlying BTC and USDC will be transferred to XLink and continue to be serviced under the aBTC and sUSDT banners. After this 30-day period, any remaining xBTC/xUSD holders will have to contact XLink/ALEX community managers for manual migration.

“This acquisition is a significant step for both ALEX and the Stacks DeFi ecosystem," says the ALEX Lab Foundation. "xBTC and xUSD holders will experience improved features and enhanced security through the ALEX and XLINK platform, marking another milestone in bridging Bitcoin L1 and L2 for a seamless DeFi experience.”

ALEX is the first platform to offer a full range of DeFi services on Bitcoin, enhancing functionality without modifying the Bitcoin blockchain. By integrating Bitcoin's security with Layer 2 smart contracts, ALEX enables rapid financial transactions. It simplifies DeFi on Bitcoin with a set of tools that enable AMM and order book trading, a launchpad, and a comprehensive bridge that enables connectivity to Stacks, Bitcoin, Core, BoB, Merlin, and others.

XLINK is a pioneering bridge designed to enable seamless interoperability between Bitcoin and Bitcoin Layer-2 solutions and provide essential infrastructure in Bitcoin DeFi. The ALEX team has built the XLINK product with a focus on performance and scalability — to date, it has hit over $28M TVL and more than 33,000 transactions, and now, with this integration, it will provide increased speed and performance for holders of xBTC and xUSD.

About ALEX

ALEX is the first and largest platform to offer a full range of DeFi services on Bitcoin, combining its security with Layer 2 smart contracts for fast, secure transactions. ALEX offers a suite of DeFi tools, including a DEX, bridge, Bitcoin oracle, and Launchpad, to enable the creation of best-in-class financial apps on Bitcoin. ALEX leads in Bitcoin DeFi and optimizes liquidity across Bitcoin's layers. For more information, visit https://alexgo.io/



About XLINK

XLINK is a pioneering bridge designed to enable seamless interoperability between Bitcoin and EVM Layer 2 solutions and provide essential infrastructure in Bitcoin DeFi. Acting as a Bitcoin Bridge, XLINK aggregates liquidity across Bitcoin L2s, aiming to bring native DeFi experience to Bitcoin and beyond. For more information, visit https://www.xlink.network/





