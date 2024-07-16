Ushur Launches Prebuilt Onboarding Automation Solution for Group and Worksite Benefits Companies

Insurance carriers, health plans and financial services companies that offer employee benefits to employer groups stand to benefit from the automation of post-sales communication and document processing personalized to each new employer group

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur, the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), today announced its prebuilt AI-powered automation solution to slash turnaround time and improve onboarding communications for insurance carriers, health plans and financial services companies.

“In group benefits and worksite benefits, there is a big opportunity to enhance and expedite the process of onboarding of employer groups. The current process is friction-filled, manual and inefficient,” said Yvonne Daugherty, Global Head of Industries for Ushur. “With Ushur's new AI-first automated solution for multichannel communications, document processing and information gathering, carriers, group benefit administrators and benefits brokers all experience substantial improvement in their onboarding journeys while realizing operational efficiencies across the board.”

Today, group and worksite benefits carriers face significant obstacles to onboarding employer group clients. Carriers have tight timelines to collect, correct and load onboarding files and other necessary information from large numbers of groups — often by hand. The data is frequently incomplete or insufficient, and brokers and employer groups have limited bandwidth to support the process. Everything takes much longer than it should in today’s world of AI and automation.

Ushur’s pre-built digital experience templates use AI and Ushur’s proprietary channels to securely digitize and automate the onboarding journey while keeping all parties informed throughout the process for continuous clarity and alignment. The templates use state-of-the-art task and process automation powered by purpose-built artificial intelligence to engage with brokers and group customers. These AI-powered automation solutions have been field tested by leading carriers and are designed to streamline processes through:



Proactive Outreach: Collect needed onboarding data and check-in regularly to assess progress for personalized onboarding steps

Collect needed onboarding data and check-in regularly to assess progress for personalized onboarding steps Coordination: Assist with broker and employer group communications and information exchange

Assist with broker and employer group communications and information exchange Management: Automatically process documents and upload data to core carrier systems.



Built for speed to value, enterprise-class security and operational efficiency, the Ushur experience automation platform optimizes benefits servicing and customer engagement with two-way, digital-first engagements through HIPAA-secure and HITRUST-certified channels.

About Ushur

Ushur delivers the world’s first AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA) platform purpose-built from the ground up to intelligently automate entire customer journeys end to end. Designed to provide delightful, hyper-personalized customer experiences through rapid issue resolution and unified, omnichannel engagement, Ushur is the first-of-its-kind system of enterprise intelligence. It combines Conversational Automation and Knowledge Work Automation in a secure, no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitally transform every step of the complete enterprise customer experience, from Micro-Engagements™ to entire customer journeys. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation solutions are currently in production at some of the leading healthcare and insurance companies across the globe, including Irish Life, Aflac, Unum, Aetna and Cigna.

