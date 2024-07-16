Love, Deceit, and Murder Abound in New Mystery Novel LIFE IN A SMALL TOWN

Palmetto Publishing releases debut small town fiction novel

Charleston, SC, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released for fans of small-town fiction, Life in a Small Town brings readers a suspenseful new story about unraveling a decades-old mystery. With budding college-aged protagonists and a dash of romance, Life in a Small Town is sure to thrill and excite readers of contemporary women’s fiction.

Dawn and Whitney Prackett have always lived in the small town of Bradleyville with the same neighbors. One neighbor, Donna MacIntosh, is the daughter of an esteemed and wealthy lawyer, Frank MacIntosh. Donna was raised by her father, and believes her mother left when she was three. Now coming into adulthood with bright careers and love right around the corner, Dawn, Whitney, and Donna make plans for college. Dawn and Donna have plans to become roommates in the large Victorian mansion owned by Frank. When vicious secrets come to light, the residents of Bradleyville must band together to stay strong and find the truth.

Life in a Small Town will appeal to fans of Nora Roberts, Sherryl Woods, and Debbie Macomber. The book offers a realistic picture of small towns and compelling characters while pulling readers through a page-turning mystery.

Life in a Small Town is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms.

Facebook: Lana Shevlin

About the Author:

Lana Shevlin is a devoted wife and mother, and a small-town girl at heart. Following the loss of her 26-year-old son, Lana spent time in a small log cabin in northern Georgia with her youngest son. During that time, she read a book a day, journaled, and wrote poetry. She read every book by Sherryl Woods that she could find, and in an attempt to find two books that were out of print, she called Sherryl Woods’ bookstore in Florida. To her surprise, Sherryl herself answered the phone. The two had a heartfelt conversation, and Sherryl sent her the books along with encouragement to give writing a try. Lana started writing that night.

Media Contact:

Lana Shevlin: lis2749@hotmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Lana Shevlin

Attachment

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com