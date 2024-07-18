Olympic Champions Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele Join TGL and Collaborate in PGA and IOC Campaign

Olympic champions Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele join TGL and team up with PGA and IOC for an exciting new campaign celebrating their gold medal victories.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olympic gold medalists Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele have announced their participation in the new primetime golf league, TGL. In partnership with the PGA TOUR, this groundbreaking league aims to revolutionize the sport by merging technology and traditional golf. Rose and Schauffele, who clinched their gold medals in the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics, join an illustrious roster of players, including Tiger Woods. TGL is set to begin its inaugural season in 2024 with six teams.Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele Reflect on Olympic Glory in New CampaignSince this is an Olympic year , Rose and Schauffele recently collaborated with the PGA TOUR and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in a new campaign to relive their gold medal victories in 2016 and 2020. Coordinated by marketing agency Numinal, the campaign celebrated their historic gold medal victories and highlighted the meaning of competing on the world’s biggest stage.Rose, who made history with the first hole-in-one at the Olympics and became the first Olympic golf champion in 112 years, expressed his excitement about reliving those moments through this campaign. He noted that being part of the Olympics was a unique and unforgettable experience that he cherishes deeply. His victory in Rio was marked by a dramatic final round where he birdied the 18th hole to clinch the gold, showcasing his composure under pressure.Schauffele, who secured his gold medal in Tokyo with a clutch performance, emphasized the importance of sharing their journeys to inspire the next generation of golfers and athletes. Schauffele's victory was a testament to his resilience, particularly in the final round, and solidified his status as one of the top golfers in the world.TGL: A New Era in GolfTGL, co-founded by Tiger Woods under the umbrella of TMRW Sports, is set to bring a fresh perspective to golf. The league will feature a team format, leveraging advanced technology to create an engaging and dynamic viewer experience. Mike McCarley, CEO of TMRW Sports, emphasized the significance of having Olympic champions in TGL: “Justin and Xander bring unparalleled excellence and recognition to our league. Their achievements resonate globally, and we are thrilled to have them as part of TGL.”The league aims to attract a broader audience by integrating innovative technology and creating a more interactive experience for fans. TGL will include high-tech features such as real-time data analytics, interactive fan engagement, and enhanced broadcast elements to provide a unique viewing experience. The team-based format also adds a new dimension to the competition, encouraging camaraderie and strategic play among the world’s top golfers.This Season and What’s Next for Xander and JustinThis season has been particularly noteworthy for Xander Schauffele, who captured his first major victory at the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky. Schauffele outlasted LIV Golf League captain Bryson DeChambeau and Norway's Viktor Hovland in a thrilling final round at Valhalla Golf Club. Starting the day tied with Collin Morikawa, Schauffele silenced critics by posting a 6-under 65 in the final round, finishing with a 72-hole total of 21 under to secure the win. His performance set new records for the lowest 72-hole score to par and the lowest 72-hole scoring total in a major championship. Moving forward, Schauffele's focus will be on securing another major victory and maintaining his position among the top players in the world.Justin Rose has also achieved significant milestones this season, recently qualifying for The Open at Royal Troon. Rose has participated in every Open since 2007 when fit, and his qualification this year is a testament to his enduring skill and determination. He secured one of four places in the final qualifying at Burnham Burrow in Somerset, finishing eight under par for 36 holes. Rose is eager to compete and is confident in his ability to vie for the title. "To win it, you've got to be in it," Rose said, underscoring his commitment to capturing an Open Championship victory.