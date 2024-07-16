Konica Minolta’s Becca O’Keefe Named as a 2024 Young Influencer

Ramsey, NJ, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), is pleased to announce The Cannata Report has named Becca O’Keefe, Senior Manager, Corporate Marketing and Brand Communications, to its prestigious 2024 Young Influencers list. The annual list recognizes executives under forty who are considered to be the imaging industry’s next generation of leaders.

O’Keefe is an experienced communicator with a history of working in the B2B technology industry. She has been with Konica Minolta for eight years, starting at its Business Innovation Center in London. The company was just embarking on its digital transformation (DX) journey, and O’Keefe jumped at the opportunity to be part of a major product launch. The project really allowed her to make her mark, and in 2020 she was recruited to further support Konica Minolta’s global DX branding projects, this time from California.

O’Keefe now oversees a team of marketing managers within Konica Minolta’s Corporate Marketing and Brand Communications group, applying her years of experience leading teams to build global brands and craft impactful communication strategies through effective campaign management, content creation and creative ideation that drive meaningful results.

“Becca is constantly developing new ideas and disruptive content for our Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio, making sure both customers and new visitors to our brand understand who we are and what we do,” said Stacey Sujeebun, Director, Corporate Marketing and Brand Communications, Konica Minolta. “Her keen ability to understand what people want has been key to her marketing success. She brings that approach to managing her all-remote team, which spans from Texas to Canada to New Jersey, building rapport through active listening, kindness and the free exchange of ideas. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor, Becca! Konica Minolta is so lucky to have you.”

"Becca O’Keefe is the embodiment of our Young Influencers franchise – a young executive who is not just influential, but also dedicated to her craft and the company she represents. Her commitment is evidenced by her contributions to the extraordinarily successful marketing campaign that launched Konica Minolta’s Business Innovation Center in London, and through her current position managing a remote team here in the U.S.," said CJ Cannata, President and CEO, The Cannata Report. “Becca’s vision and passion for her work in the office technology industry that is detailed in our June 2024 Young Influencers issue are sure to inspire our readers.”

Read about all of The Cannata Report’s 2024 Young Influencers here.

