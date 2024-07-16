There were 1,289 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,400 in the last 365 days.
Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Ongentys, opicapone, decision type: W: decision granting a waiver in all age groups for all conditions or indications, therapeutic area: Neurology, PIP number: P/0260/2023
P/0260/2023 : EMA decision of 14 July 2023 on the granting of a product specific waiver for opicapone (Ongentys, Ontilyv), (EMEA-003406-PIP01- 23)
Reference Number: EMA/284059/2023
