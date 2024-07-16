Now in Its Second Year, 988 Lifeline Continues to Help Millions of People

Since the launch of 988 counselors answered more than 10 million calls, texts, and chats; HHS has invested almost $1.5 billion into 988 as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s comprehensive strategy to address the nation’s mental health and substance use crises

Note to editors and reporters: B-roll of 988 crisis centers across the country is available for media use, courtesy of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). A 988 Partner Toolkit is also available for media use and sharing.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline has expanded services and continued to answer millions of calls, texts, and chats from people experiencing mental health or substance use crises since its launch on July 16, 2022, the agency heads for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced today. HHS has invested nearly $1.5 billion into 988 as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s comprehensive strategy to address the nation’s mental health and substance use crises.

“Thanks to unprecedented federal funding provided by the Biden-Harris Administration, we’re connecting more people to help than ever before,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “We’re connecting them faster and with more personalized services, which are critical for helping people in crisis. We know that 988 is saving lives and helping millions of people. I hope anyone who feels alone, or that they are without options, knows that 988 is there to help.”

“The Biden-Harris Administration remains committed to transforming our behavioral health system and reducing rates of suicide across the country. At the heart of our strategy is 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline,” said HHS Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm. “We have worked to champion a “no wrong door” strategy for accessing help for mental health, but it’s clear there are still a lot of people who feel they have run out of options. My message to those who are struggling: you are not alone, we hear you, and we are here to help. 988 is an important resource and anyone who needs help should reach out.”

Since 988’s launch in July 2022, counselors answered more than 10 million calls, texts, and chats from people looking for help with suicidal thoughts and mental health and substance use-related crises. Of the 10 million contacts answered in the past two years, 1.7 million were texts – with 988 answering 51% more texts in the past 12 months than the year before.

Almost 1.2 million of the 988 calls were answered by the Veterans Crisis Line (VCL) through 988’s Press 1 option, one of the ways veterans, service members and their families can reach the VCL. Considering the full range of VCL services, veterans and their supporters have reached VCL through phone, online chat, and text over 2 million times since July 2022.

“Our Veterans Crisis Line connects veterans to caring, qualified responders 24/7 – and two years ago, we made it even easier for veterans in crisis and their loved ones to reach out for help by launching 988 then Press 1,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “One veteran lost to suicide is too many. We’re supporting more veterans than ever through the 988 initiative and will not rest in our continued efforts to spread the word that this resource is available and saves lives.”

On July 16, 2022, the U.S. transitioned to 988 as a new, easy-to-remember way for anyone needing support to reach a trained crisis counselor at any time, day or night. More than 200 contact centers across the country provide support through 988. Significant investments in 988 at all levels have helped states, territories, and tribes to hire crisis counselors for improved local response, ensure national backup, and expand services.

In 2023, 988 added Spanish text and chat, specialized services for LGBTQI+ youth and young adults, and videophone for American Sign Language (ASL) users. Individuals who speak Spanish can connect directly to Spanish-speaking crisis counselors by calling 988 and pressing option 2, texting “Ayuda” to 988, or chatting online at 988lineadevida.org. LGBTQI+ youth and young adults who want to connect with a counselor specifically focused on meeting their needs can text “Pride” to 988, call 988 and select option 3, or access the service via chat on 988lifeline.org.

Since these expansions of services, 988 counselors have answered about 20,000 Spanish-language chats and texts; more than 475,000 LGBTQI+ youth and young adult texts, calls, and chats; and about 20,000 videophone contacts in ASL.

Later this year, georouting technology is expected to help improve cell phone users’ connectivity to local services, by routing 988 callers and texters based on their approximate physical location versus area code. HHS has been working with the major U.S. wireless carriers to launch georouting this year, so that callers can be connected to centers that are better equipped to provide nearby resources and services. Georouting allows callers to maintain additional privacy because, unlike geolocation, it does not provide a precise location. Earlier this year, the FCC issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to require 988 georouting (PDF | 168 KB) to be implemented for all wireless calls to the 988 Lifeline. Georouting refers to technical solutions that enable calls to be routed based on the location of the caller without transmitting the caller’s precise location information.

“This milestone shines a light on the need for vital behavioral health services across the country. From implementing the easy-to-remember 3-digit code, to requiring text-to-988, to reporting outages, the FCC’s efforts have advanced 988 as a valuable place to seek help, no matter who you are or where you live,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “That’s why our continued efforts to improve 988 are so important. Next up is a georouting solution that will make it possible for callers in crisis to get help near where they are, instead of just based on the area code of their device. This will protect privacy while also ensuring that those who reach out to 988 can get connected to a local crisis center when and where they need it. This is critical for students away from family and friends, those who have recently relocated, and anyone who has a number that does not correlate with where they are when they need assistance in crisis.”

“Two years ago, we successfully transitioned to the 988 Lifeline with a message of hope: that no matter where you live in this country, whenever you’re experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress, you can reach a trained, compassionate crisis counselor for help 24 hours a day, seven days a week by phone, text, or chat,” said HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and leader of SAMHSA Dr. Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D. “Many people are thriving and leading fulfilling lives today because they reached out and got the help that 988 provides.”

HHS’s $1.5 billion investment into 988 includes funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and supports the President’s Unity Agenda to address the mental health crisis. Much of that investment has gone directly to states, territories, and tribes to hire crisis counselors and improve local response, totaling nearly $370 million in grants that were awarded in fiscal years 2022 and 2023. More than $200 million in additional grants will be awarded in fiscal year 2024 to support states, territories, and tribes as they continue to build out local capacity for crisis services and connect with more people in need.

Federal funding has also been used to bolster the national backup system so that anyone, no matter where they live, can reach a caring, trained counselor for help. The national backup network ensures that all contacts to 988 are able to be answered, regardless of a state’s local capacity, as long as the person stays on the line.

Studies have shown that after speaking with a trained crisis counselor, most callers feel more hopeful and less depressed, suicidal and overwhelmed.

988 is a critical part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s work to transform the mental health crisis continuum as part of the President’s Unity Agenda. In addition to dramatically expanding 988, the Administration has also advanced comprehensive 24/7 crisis care, including mobile crisis support, in the Medicare and Medicaid programs and has led the development of the most robust National Strategy for Suicide Prevention in history, issuing a federal action plan with more than 200 concrete steps the government will take over the next three years to reduce suicide rates.

SAMHSA’s 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (PDF | 622 KB) reported that 13.2 million adults and 3.4 million adolescents aged 12 to 17 had serious thoughts of suicide in the past year, and 48.7 million people aged 12 or older had a substance use disorder in the past year. Almost 50,000 people in the United States died by suicide in 2022.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. To learn how to get support for mental health, drug or alcohol issues, visit FindSupport.gov. If you are ready to locate a treatment facility or provider, you can go directly to FindTreatment.gov or call 800-662-HELP (4357).