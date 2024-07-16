Megacenter Memorial Expands its Houston Facility with New Office Spaces for Rent
EINPresswire.com/ -- Megacenter Memorial, located at 1530 W Sam Pkwy N in Houston, Texas, has recently expanded its self storage facility to include premium office spaces for rent. This addition aims to cater to businesses seeking a convenient and well-equipped location for their operations.
Situated between Westview Drive and Hammely Blvd, the Megacenter Memorial self storage facility is strategically located near key Houston attractions and amenities, including Aunt Pookie’s BBQ and West Houston Bible Church, as well as major shopping destinations like Memorial City Mall and CityCentre. The facility’s location provides easy access to West Sam Houston Parkway, making it a suitable choice for businesses looking to establish themselves in a vibrant area.
The office spaces at Megacenter Memorial are fully furnished, offering businesses a ready-to-use workspace that minimizes the setup required. These units are designed to be both practical and appealing, providing a professional atmosphere for companies of all sizes. The facility includes complimentary Wi-Fi, a shared conference room, and a lounge area, enhancing the work environment for all tenants.
This self storage in Houston has been designed to meet the practical needs of modern customers. It aims to provide a location that supports their growth and meets their requirements.
Security is a priority, and the facility is equipped with 24-hour video surveillance and electronic access control. Storage access hours from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm cater to businesses that operate outside standard hours, offering greater flexibility.
An on-site store selling moving and packing supplies is also available to tenants, making securing necessary materials for office setup and ongoing needs easier. This feature is intended to aid tenants in managing their spaces efficiently without the need to leave the premises.
The office spaces are part of a broader effort to redevelop Megacenter Memorial into a mixed-use facility that meets storage needs and supports business operations. The location serves a wide area, including Time Oaks, Shadow Oaks, and North West Houston, positioning it as a central facility in one of Houston’s key regions.
This expansion is reflective of Megacenter Memorial’s commitment to adapting to the needs of its customers by providing high-quality office rentals alongside its established storage solutions. This approach aims to support businesses in maintaining and growing their operations in a supportive environment.
More information on Megacenter Memorial, Houston, Texas :
Address: Megacenter Memorial, 1530 W Sam Pkwy N Houston, Texas 77043
Email: customersupport@megacenterus.com
Phone: (713) 254-7893
Website: https://megacenterus.com/location/megacenter-self-storage-houston/
About Company:
Megacenter Memorial is a versatile facility located in Houston, Texas, offering a range of storage and office space solutions. Catering to both personal and commercial needs, the center is strategically positioned to serve diverse communities in the Houston area.
To learn more, visit https://megacenterus.com or call +1 844-287-0777.
MegaCenter USA
Situated between Westview Drive and Hammely Blvd, the Megacenter Memorial self storage facility is strategically located near key Houston attractions and amenities, including Aunt Pookie’s BBQ and West Houston Bible Church, as well as major shopping destinations like Memorial City Mall and CityCentre. The facility’s location provides easy access to West Sam Houston Parkway, making it a suitable choice for businesses looking to establish themselves in a vibrant area.
The office spaces at Megacenter Memorial are fully furnished, offering businesses a ready-to-use workspace that minimizes the setup required. These units are designed to be both practical and appealing, providing a professional atmosphere for companies of all sizes. The facility includes complimentary Wi-Fi, a shared conference room, and a lounge area, enhancing the work environment for all tenants.
This self storage in Houston has been designed to meet the practical needs of modern customers. It aims to provide a location that supports their growth and meets their requirements.
Security is a priority, and the facility is equipped with 24-hour video surveillance and electronic access control. Storage access hours from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm cater to businesses that operate outside standard hours, offering greater flexibility.
An on-site store selling moving and packing supplies is also available to tenants, making securing necessary materials for office setup and ongoing needs easier. This feature is intended to aid tenants in managing their spaces efficiently without the need to leave the premises.
The office spaces are part of a broader effort to redevelop Megacenter Memorial into a mixed-use facility that meets storage needs and supports business operations. The location serves a wide area, including Time Oaks, Shadow Oaks, and North West Houston, positioning it as a central facility in one of Houston’s key regions.
This expansion is reflective of Megacenter Memorial’s commitment to adapting to the needs of its customers by providing high-quality office rentals alongside its established storage solutions. This approach aims to support businesses in maintaining and growing their operations in a supportive environment.
More information on Megacenter Memorial, Houston, Texas :
Address: Megacenter Memorial, 1530 W Sam Pkwy N Houston, Texas 77043
Email: customersupport@megacenterus.com
Phone: (713) 254-7893
Website: https://megacenterus.com/location/megacenter-self-storage-houston/
About Company:
Megacenter Memorial is a versatile facility located in Houston, Texas, offering a range of storage and office space solutions. Catering to both personal and commercial needs, the center is strategically positioned to serve diverse communities in the Houston area.
To learn more, visit https://megacenterus.com or call +1 844-287-0777.
MegaCenter USA
megacenterus.com
customersupport@megacenterus.com