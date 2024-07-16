Makor Resources and Jubilee Metals Group announce partnership to push sustainable development in Zambia

KABWE, Zambia, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Makor Resources has partnered with LSE/JSE-listed Jubilee Metals Group , majority owner of the recently acquired Munkoyo Copper Mine in Zambia and leading diversified metals processor in Africa, to catalyze systemic change and sustainable development across the Munkoyo Mine Corridor.



Makor Resources and Jubilee Metals Group announced their partnership to launch #MakingKabanga, an initiative to foster economic development, health, and education while addressing systemic issues and basic human rights within the Munkoyo Mine Corridor.

Brooke Bibeault, Makor Resources Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are honoured to partner with Jubilee Metals Group and the community to develop programs at the outset of Jubilee’s most recent acquisition. Jubilee uniquely recognizes that business economic progress becomes congruent to community progress, and it means that they are not treating community social challenges as an afterthought or an expense.

“Mining depends on communities and as an industry and it’s our role to push sustainable development for host countries and communities. We believe that the future of mining includes communities in the decisions that affect their lives and empower them to become active participants in all programming to lead the ongoing development. Our model isn’t just about localization, it’s about communitization.”

Community stakeholders, including District Commissioner of Kapiri Mposhi District, Hasalama Chuunka Francis and other Senior Government Officials, Douglas Hanchingala, Shareholder in the Munkoyo Mine, and other Civic Leaders, gathered for a meeting at Kabanga Primary School, located on the Munkoyo Mine Corridor 50km from Kabwe in Zambia. The gathering was facilitated by Mary Sankata Mubanga, Manager of Security, Safety and Government Relations for Jubilee Metals Zambia.

Jubilee Metals Group Chief Executive Officer, Leon Coetzer, expressed his gratitude for the way in which the community engaged and shared. He said: “It is an honour to be hosted and welcomed by the Kumpumba Ward in Zambia. Together we have set out various initiatives that we will be implementing, and we are committed to delivering on these. We are excited to be working with the community to bring about both positive and sustainable change.”

The gathering concluded with attendees and community members grabbing paint brushes and buckets of white and blue paint. Alongside one another, the community painted the concrete barren walls of the Kabanga Primary School – the launching of #MakingKabanga.

Initial investment into the community and programming is informed by extensive engagement and a comprehensive Community Baseline and Needs Assessment that was conducted by Makor Resource along the Munkoyo Mine Corridor. The findings underscored the urgent need for clean water and formal sanitation, with 100% of the Corridor having no access to running water and 97% without formal sanitation facilities.

Jubilee Metals Group is investing an initial $25,000 into the #MakingKabanga program to provide access to clean water, sanitation and educational infrastructure improvements to the Kabanga Primary School. These programs will be developed and implemented in partnership with Makor Resources.

This investment will provide access to clean water to the Munkoyo Mine Corridor and aims to alleviate water scarcity and improve health outcomes. This will be the first time that the community has had access to clean running water.

To address systemic sanitation issues, a capacity building program will be implemented to enable community members to build their own compost toilets. These toilets use off-the-grid, dry sanitation technology that transforms waste into valuable compost, supporting both hygiene and agricultural productivity. At the Kabanga Primary School, six compost toilets will be built with the community and provided to the pupils and staff, along with a sanitation and maintenance training program.



A new borehole will also be drilled, and a solar pump and water storage tank installed. This will enable access to clean running water and will feed the hand washing basins that are being provided by Jubilee.

The initial phase of these initiatives began with the collaborative painting of the Kabanga Primary School. In addition, this will include further development of infrastructure such as the Munkoyo Corridor Road.

Mary Sankata Mubanga said: “The initial programming provides a rapid, measurable shift in some of the most pressing systemic issues within the community and is the first of a broader strategy that has been developed for the Munkoyo Mine Corridor.”

The overwhelming response from the District Commissioner showed the determination towards the proposed projects and assured that the community will work hand in hand with Jubilee Metals Group and Makor Resources. He has provided his support to ensure that Jubilee’s Munkoyo Mine runs successfully.

Ricus Grimbeek, Jubilee Metals Zambia Managing Director said: “Today wasn’t just about creating the foundation for a collaborative partnership between Jubilee Metals Zambia, Makor Resources and all community stakeholders. It was about coming together with a shared vision to create a new future for the Munkoyo Corridor. It was about making a commitment to ensure no community is ever forgotten.”

