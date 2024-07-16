Nunatsiavut to Nunavut: A Journey of Discovery for Youth

GATINEAU, QC, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a few short weeks, the SOI Foundation is embarking on its next educational expedition to Nunatsiavut and Nunavut, offering 20 diverse international youth a unique opportunity to travel aboard the Mi’kmaq-owned icebreaker Oqwatnukewey Eleke’wi’ji’jit (Polar Prince) together with a team of educators, scientists, Indigenous Elders, artists, and leaders.

"This expedition is about creating transformative experiences for young people," says SOI founder and president Geoff Green. "We hope to provide these curious minds with a better understanding of the regions’ social, cultural, and natural history, as well environmental issues and the critical role the Arctic plays in the global ecosystem.”

Endorsed as part of the United Nations Ocean Decade, the two-week journey will touch on two regions of Inuit Nunangat: starting in Nain, Nunatsiavut, and concluding in Iqaluit, Nunavut. Every day will be full of unique opportunities to experience and learn about the history, culture, flora, fauna, and pressing issues of the Nunatsiavut and Nunavut regions.

The expedition will visit the majestic Torngat Mountains National Park, Imappivut (a marine zone guided by the values, knowledge, and interests of Labrador Inuit), the Hudson Strait, and several places in the southeastern region of Baffin Island.

"By connecting youth with nature, Indigenous knowledge, environmental science, and culture, along with history, icebergs, mountains, and more, this experience will inspire, motivate, and empower them on their life journeys,” Green says.

More than 50% of the participants are Indigenous youth, and 90% of all the youth are participating thanks to scholarships provided by generous supporters and partners.

