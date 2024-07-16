The YMCA Honours Transformative $500,000 Bequest and Names Conditioning Floor in Memory of Ottawa Restauranteur, Walter Krepski

OTTAWA, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The YMCA of National Capital Region was thrilled to host over 30 Krepski family and friends in early July to celebrate the unveiling of the Walter Krepski Conditioning Floor, named in memory and in recognition of Walter Krepski and his generous donation of $500,000 to the YMCA, received after his passing in 2022.



“This transformative gift will significantly enhance the YMCA’s fitness and recreation programs, where Walter spent so much of his time,” says Trevor McAlmont, President and CEO of the YMCA of the National Capital Region. “Walter’s legacy in Ottawa will live on through the generous gift he made to the Y. Because of this tremendous support, more youth, adults, and families will build meaningful connections while fostering their health and wellness, for many years to come.”

Walter’s generous contribution stems from his longtime connection with the YMCA, a story which is also deeply intertwined with his immigration to Canada from Poland. In a 2001 Maclean’s article on the history of the YMCA in Canada, Walter stated that “the Y has been a big part of getting me started in Canada.”

Shortly after arriving in Ottawa, he moved into the Y and found employment as a dishwasher. This helped spark his restaurant career, and he rose through kitchen ranks, eventually becoming a partner.

Together, Walter and his partners would come to own and operate several beloved Ottawa restaurants until the early 2000’s, which have become embedded in Ottawa’s history, including The Mayflower, The Marble Works, Maxwell’s, The Mill, Bravo Bravo, and Buffalo Charlie’s.

“The Y was always a special and significant place for my Dad,” says Walter’s son, Derek Krepski. “One of the first places he called home, after arriving in Canada, was the Y, and it continued to be an important place for him. Going to the Y every morning was a real anchor for my Dad, not only in his days and daily routine, but for his identity of embodying the values of health, physical fitness, and community.”

Walter prioritized staying active and led early morning aerobics classes at the YMCA for many years. He was an avid tennis player, and took up running later in life, finishing the Ottawa, New York, and Boston marathons.

Walter felt so passionately about the importance of keeping YMCA programs accessible for all that he dedicated himself to raising funds for the Y. Through his annual golf tournament, and other fundraising initiatives at his restaurants, Walter raised more than $130,000 and impacted countless lives at the Y.

About the YMCA of the National Capital Region:

Founded in 1867, the YMCA of the National Capital Region is a registered charity dedicated to building healthy communities. The organization is committed to nurturing the potential of children, teens and young adults, promoting healthy living and supporting vulnerable people within the community. The Y serves thousands of people across the Ottawa region each year. A focus on inclusiveness and accessibility means people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities are served through all stages of life. To learn more visit ymcaottawa.ca.

For media inquiries, please contact: Andrea Bailey Director, Marketing and Communications YMCA of the National Capital Region 613.237.1320 Ext. 5167 andrea.bailey@ymcaottawa.ca