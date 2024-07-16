PAC Storage Unveils Advanced NVMe System for AI and New High-Capacity 30TB NVMe and 24TB HDD Drives

Latest Addition to PAC’s All-Flash Storage Line Excels in Performance and Cost Efficiency

ALISO VIEJO, CA, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Storage, a leading manufacturer and provider of innovative data storage solutions, today announced the launch of its cutting edge NVMe system, the PAC Storage NVMe 5000. This latest addition to PAC Storage's all-flash storage family delivers up to 1.3M IOPS, 50GB/s throughput, and 720TB NVMe capacity within a single appliance.

"With the growing need for extreme I/O and throughput in AI, HPC, machine learning, database, and the latest video applications, PAC Storage is providing a solution that excels in both performance and cost-efficiency," said Rick Crane, CEO of PAC Storage. "Our systems not only offer top-tier performance and availability, but do so at roughly half the cost of comparable systems.”

The competitively-priced PAC Storage NVMe 5000 features a dual-controller system which supports PCIe Gen5 with up to 200GbE connectivity and runs block, file, and object storage along with cloud gateway options. Designed for data-intensive environments, PAC Storage NVMe 5000 excels in applications demanding high IOPS, exceptional throughput, and minimal latency.

In conjunction with the new NVMe system, PAC Storage is also introducing high-capacity 30TB NVMe and 24TB HDD drives. These high-density drives maximize space by reducing an organization’s datacenter footprint. With these latest drives, the PAC Systems are now scalable up to 21PB, with up to 2.1PB of hybrid storage and 1.4PB of NVMe storage in a single appliance. PAC Storage systems exclusively use enterprise-grade, pre-certified drives, ensuring reliability and performance. Most systems ship within two to three weeks.

“The introduction of both the PAC Storage NVMe 5000 and the new high capacity drives demonstrates our commitment to offering only robust products,” said Crane. “These state-of-the-art, affordably-priced systems, backed by top-notch, US-based customer service, also ensure optimal ROI. Our long-standing customer base, with many clients returning for over a decade, speaks volumes about PAC quality and service.”

About PAC Storage

PAC Storage is an enterprise data storage hardware solution. Since 2005, PAC solutions have been the cornerstone of data centers nationwide for primary, secondary, backup, and disaster recovery. In 2017, PAC introduced its PS Line offering hybrid SAN and NAS, with cloud gateway options. Renowned for the best price point in the industry, PAC's feature-rich solutions are robust with high availability, data protection and scalability to petabytes of on-premise storage. PAC Storage is an affiliate of BOXX Technologies.

