Check Point Software is Named a Leader in Mobile Threat Defense Solutions Report by Independent Research Firm

Check Point Harmony Mobile is Recognized for its robust mobile security, a top component of its Infinity Platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider, today announced that it has received a Leader ranking in the latest The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Threat Defense Solutions, Q3 2024 report. Check Point believes this recognition highlights Check Point's pioneering approach to delivering robust mobile security solutions, an integral component of its comprehensive Infinity Platform. Harnessing the power of Harmony Mobile's advanced threat defense, Check Point demonstrates its commitment to protecting organization in the face of modern threats.

In today's rapidly evolving digital era, remote employees increasingly rely on their smartphones to manage corporate emails and access essential files. Safeguarding access to this information is crucial. According to the Forrester report, “Check Point Harmony Mobile provides superior mobile application protection, network defense, and vulnerability mitigation” providing prevention-first, multilayered Mobile protection with advanced capabilities.

"We believe that this analyst recognition further cements our status as a leading choice for advanced mobile threat defense, both as part of an integrated security platform and as an independent mobile security solution," said Ofir Israel, VP of Threat Prevention at Check Point Software Technologies. "We are proud that the Forrester report finds that Check Point Harmony Mobile ’should be the go-to choose for existing Check Point customers looking to protect mobile endpoints but is equally capable as a standalone’."

The Forrester report stated that Check Point offers the ability to maintain personally identifiable information (PII) collected from mobile devices on-premises and not uploaded into the cloud. This capability is especially significant as Check Point has identified more than 18,000 high-risk mobile applications in the past month. In our view, Check Point Harmony Mobile distinguishes itself by offering comprehensive protection against all types of attacks—whether through apps, files, networks, or operating systems—while maintaining user privacy and device performance.

Global customers agree as they emphasize Check Point Harmony Mobile’s robust security noting that, “Since implementing Check Point Harmony, we have experienced zero security incidents, highlighting the reliability and effectiveness of this solution. Our BYOD network poses unique security challenges, but Check Point Harmony Mobile has proven to be highly effective in protecting our mobile endpoints. We are extremely satisfied with the product and its ability to secure our diverse range of devices, ensuring our operations run smoothly and securely,” said Anthony DiSanti, Chief Technology Officer at Shift Markets.

The report also states the following:

Highest possible score in 14 criteria, including application integrity, network defense, and vulnerability mitigation, among others

Check Point’s vision of aligning mobile threat defense with the Zero Trust Model is solid

Flexible deployment and purchasing options

Reference customers appreciated the security capabilities and were complimentary of the vendor’s support and account management teams



With nearly ten years of expertise in mobile threat defense, we believe that Check Point stands as a seasoned authority. The latest Forrester Wave on mobile threat defense underscores for us the increasing relevance of mobile security as emerging threats continue to soar. Nonetheless, Check Point has long recognized the importance of this attack vector and has already thwarted millions of attacks over the years.

To receive a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Threat Defense Solutions, Q3 2024, visit: https://engage.checkpoint.com/2024-forrester-wave-mobile-threat-defense-report/

Explore detailed information on Check Point's recognition on our blog.

