Minister Gwede Mantashe and Deputy Minister Nemadzinga Tshabalala briefs media on key initiatives and Programmes, 17 Jul
Following the tabling of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) Budget Vote in Parliament on 11 July 2024, the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe (MP) and the Deputy Minister, Ms Judith Nemadzinga‐Tshabalala (MP) will engage with members of the media on key initiatives and programmes of the Department.
The media engagement will reflect on the progress the department has made in line with its mandate and further outline the key initiatives and programmes for the 2024/25 financial year.
Members of the media are invited to attend the post Budget Vote media engagement scheduled as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 17 July 2024
Time: 14h00
Venue: Imbizo Media Centre, Parliament, Cape Town
To rsvp, contact:
Solomon Phetla
E-mail: Solomon.phetla@dmre.gov.za
Cell: 0836504395
Johannes Mokobane
E-mail: johannes.mokobane@dmre.gov.za
Cell: 0827663674
For media enquiries
E-mail: mediadesk@dmre.gov.za
Mr. Makhosonke Buthelezi
Cell: 082 359 5584