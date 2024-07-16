Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,402 in the last 365 days.

Minister Gwede Mantashe and Deputy Minister Nemadzinga Tshabalala briefs media on key initiatives and Programmes, 17 Jul

Following the tabling of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) Budget Vote in Parliament on 11 July 2024, the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe (MP) and the Deputy Minister, Ms Judith Nemadzinga‐Tshabalala (MP) will engage with members of the media on key initiatives and programmes of the Department.

The media engagement will reflect on the progress the department has made in line with its mandate and further outline the key initiatives and programmes for the 2024/25 financial year.

Members of the media are invited to attend the post Budget Vote media engagement scheduled as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 17 July 2024
Time: 14h00
Venue: Imbizo Media Centre, Parliament, Cape Town

To rsvp, contact:
Solomon Phetla 
E-mail: Solomon.phetla@dmre.gov.za 
Cell: 0836504395

Johannes Mokobane 
E-mail: johannes.mokobane@dmre.gov.za 
Cell: 0827663674

For media enquiries

E-mail: mediadesk@dmre.gov.za
Mr. Makhosonke Buthelezi 
Cell: 082 359 5584

You just read:

Minister Gwede Mantashe and Deputy Minister Nemadzinga Tshabalala briefs media on key initiatives and Programmes, 17 Jul

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more