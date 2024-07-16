Nexterus CEO Sam Polakoff Retiring, Ryan Polakoff Named Successor

Sam Polakoff will retire on December 31, 2024, after 49 years of service. Ryan Polakoff will take the mantle as CEO on January 1, 2025

NEW FREEDOM, Pa., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexterus, a world-class supply chain management and third-party logistics (3PL) services provider, announces that CEO and 3rd generation owner, Sam Polakoff, will retire at year’s end after 49 years of service to the company. In retirement, Sam will continue to serve as chairman of the board.



“It has been the highest honor imaginable to have proudly served our family business for nearly 50 years. I am thrilled to be able to transition the company to my son, Ryan, who will most assuredly take the company to the next level,” stated Sam Polakoff.

After taking over for his father in 1999, Sam led the company through an aggressive period of growth, fueled by organic sales and two acquisitions of international customs brokerages/freight forwarders. In 2016, with an eye towards new services and markets, Sam led the rebranding of the company from its old moniker of TBB Global Logistics to its present identity as Nexterus. He has worked closely to mentor his son, Ryan Polakoff, to take the reins and continue to build the family business started by Abraham Allan Polakoff in 1946. Today, Nexterus is America’s oldest privately held non-asset based 3PL company.

Sam’s successful career as a supply chain executive led the company through key strategic phases. Since his start in 1975, Sam has played an integral role in transforming and growing the company. During his tenure, he expanded the company’s service portfolio by launching an internal information technology department, the company’s first sales and marketing effort, the country’s first privately held freight payment service, and supply chain software and consulting. At its peak, under Sam’s leadership, the company-maintained sales offices in Boston, Chicago, Charlotte, Orlando, Sacramento, Portland, Oregon, and its headquarters, then in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Sam oversaw the creation of one of the industry’s earliest TMS products in 1987 and has played a key role in the development of every software product the company has developed since. At one point in the early 2000’s, Nexterus was the largest LTL property broker in the country and the first 3PL customer for many prominent LTL carriers.

To continue Nexterus’ longstanding traditions of honesty, integrity, innovation and excellence, Ryan Polakoff, president, will be promoted to CEO. Ryan will serve as the company’s president & CEO, along with being appointed to the board of directors, in the capacity of vice chairman.

“Words can’t express how happy and proud I am of my father for his legendary career. He has had a wildly successful journey spanning six decades. His cerebral and unwavering focus have allowed us to blaze new trails and leave Nexterus in a strong position for growth. As our incoming CEO, it is my intention to strategically build on his legacy with new products and services in developing markets.”

As the fourth generation of the Polakoff family, Ryan has worked in and around the family business his entire life. Starting in 2003, Ryan worked every desk at the company to truly learn the business from the ground up. As a “what is possible?” leader, Ryan thrives in difficult situations. He enjoys dissecting complex issues, designing solutions, and implementing actionable results. Ryan works closely with the Nexterus management team on both vision design/creation, and how to operationalize strategic concepts. Ryan enjoys public speaking, having served as a panel moderator, panelist, guest speaker, and supply chain subject matter expert for many different organizations, including York College of Pennsylvania, Towson University, Baltimore World Trade Center Institute (WTCI), York County Economic Alliance (YCEA), Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP), Pennsylvania Manufacturing Association and others. Ryan’s industry insights & articles have been published with many prominent organizations including Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Food Logistics Magazine, Supply Chain Brain Magazine, The American Journal of Transportation (AJOT), Forbes, Yahoo Finance, Supply Chain Quarterly, and Inbound Logistics Magazine.

Nexterus turns 79 years old in January 2025 and will complete the successful transition from the 3rd generation of the ownership family to the 4th generation. The company has a long, proud history and its’ eyes are turned toward the future ascending to new heights.

About Nexterus

Nexterus solves urgent and complex supply chain issues, applying expertise and technology to manage and optimize global supply chains. As America’s oldest privately held, non-asset-based, third-party logistics (3PL) company, Nexterus helps small and medium-sized companies better compete through the power of their supply chains. With best-in-class strategies and services, Nexterus gives clients the freedom to build their businesses without being distracted by complex supply chain challenges and tedious tasks, allowing these companies to improve productivity, efficiencies, and customer service. Please find us at nexterus.com (https://www.nexterus.com).