Cryopump Market Fastest-Growing Regions Analysis At a CAGR of 6.4% by 2032 | Players Atlas Copco AB, Ebra Corporation

Cryopump Market Growth, Key Trends and Forecast To 2032

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryopumps: Powering Ultra-High Vacuum for Diverse Industries

Cryopumps are specialized vacuum pumps used in engineering, research, and manufacturing to create and maintain extremely low pressure environments (ultra-high vacuum or UHV). They achieve this by employing cryogenic cooling, which freezes gases in the chamber, effectively removing them from the system.

The cryopump market size was valued at $580.20 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Flat vs. Straight Cryopumps:

Flat Cryopumps: These dominate the market due to their ease of integration into existing setups, making them ideal for upgrades. They are expected to maintain the highest growth rate.

Straight Cryopumps: These offer more flexibility in positioning and are commonly used in semiconductor manufacturing, where precise vacuum control is crucial.

Cooldown Time:

Over 90 minutes: This segment currently holds the biggest market share and is likely to remain dominant. These pumps are ideal for continuous operation where initial cooldown time is less important.

90 minutes or less: This segment is expected to see faster growth. These pumps are better suited for frequent startups or processes requiring rapid cooldown for efficiency.

Driving Demands:

The market is driven by the growth in the semiconductor industry in most parts of the world such as India, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Europe, and others. Moreover, the high installation and maintenance cost of cryopumps is a restraining factor for the market growth. On the other hand, the rising spending on R&D activities is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the cryopump market growth.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the global cryopump market, in terms of revenue. Moreover, the market in Europe is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR, owing to growth in industrialization in the region.

Various manufacturers in the Cryopump market including Edward Vacuum are adopting development strategies such as product launch and acquisition to grow and survive in the market. For instance, in December 2021, Edwards Vacuum released a brand new flat cryopump for semiconductor industries. Moreover, in February 2023, Atlas Copco acquired service and sales distributor Zeus Co Ltd. in South Korea. This move will help Atlas to further expand its foothold in the country in a more efficient manner.

The cryopump market is witnessing an obstruction in growth due to economic downturn, which is a result of Ukraine-Russia war.

Top Players:

Atlas Copco AB, Ebra Corporation, SHI Cryogenics Group, Leybold Products GmbH, Nikkiso Co., Ltd, Vacree Technologies Co.,Ltd, Trillium, Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH, Nikkiso, Elliott Group, LLC., Ulvac Cryogenics, Inc.

