AMERANT BANK NAMED THE OFFICIAL BANK OF THE TAMPA BAY RAYS

TAMPA, Fl, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, Florida’s bank of choice with a growing presence across the Greater Tampa area, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays making Amerant Bank the “Official Bank” of the team. This is the fourth major sports franchise that has partnered with Amerant – the Florida Panthers, the Miami Heat, the Miami Marlins, and now the Rays. Amerant Bank is headquartered in Coral Gables and has served the South Florida community for over 40 years.

“We are excited to enter into this multi-year partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO of Amerant Bank. “With our recent expansion in the greater Tampa market, including our first branch location and new regional headquarters, we are building on our reputation of aligning with well-known and respected organizations with strong roots in the local community. We see this partnership with the Rays as another great opportunity to align Amerant with a terrific franchise that embodies the history and culture of Tampa Bay.”

The partnership includes the Official Bank designation, as well as a robust presence of the Amerant Bank brand in numerous locations inside the stadium and during gameday radio broadcast. Also included in the agreement are numerous hospitality opportunities, use of the Rays Trademark for promotional purposes, and select advertising placements in digital and print.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amerant as our official bank partner,” stated Matt Silverman, President of the Rays. “Their experience in forging meaningful partnerships was a key factor in entering into this multi-year agreement. We couldn't be more excited about the opportunities it presents.”

Amerant Bank has complemented its banking center expansion plans across South and Central Florida with an extensive program of strategic, multi-year sports partnerships, which now include the Tampa Bay Rays, as well as the Miami Marlins, Miami Heat, and Florida Panthers.

The addition of industry veteran, Mike Nursey, as Central Florida Market President and the grand opening of a state-of-the-art and regional office in the Westshore Business District, along with the recently announced expansion plans, align with Amerant’s overarching strategy to be the bank of choice in the markets it serves.

Amerant Bank, N.A., is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: AMTB), with a presence across South Florida and in Tampa, FL, and Houston, TX. The bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant Bank supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2024, the company was again certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

