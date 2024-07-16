Anosh Inc. Foundation Reflects on a Year of Transformative Impact in 2023

Anosh Inc. Foundation marks a year of pivotal support and charity, uplifting communities through significant donations and active involvement

CHICAGO, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we reach the midpoint of 2024, the Anosh Inc. Foundation proudly reflects on a year filled with transformative events and heartfelt initiatives that have left a lasting impact on communities in need. Guided by an unwavering commitment to compassion and service, the foundation has brought joy, support, and vital resources to countless individuals and families, creating a ripple effect of positive change.







Dr. Anosh Ahmed, Founder, Anosh Inc. Foundation

October - Stepping Forward: Susan G. Komen Walk Sponsorship

On October 7, 2023, the Anosh Inc. Foundation became a major sponsor at the Susan G. Komen Walk in Chicago, IL, contributing $30,000 to the fight against breast cancer. Dr. Anosh Ahmed and the foundation’s team joined the 5K walk, symbolizing a significant stride in the battle against breast cancer and celebrating the strength of survivors. “Each step we take is not just a move forward but a stand against breast cancer,” Dr. Ahmed emphasized, underscoring the importance of research and community support.

November - Global Reach: A Night for Hope Gala

The Night for Hope Gala on November 3, 2023, raised $75,000 for communities affected by natural disasters in Libya, Morocco, and Hawaii, with Dr. Ahmed matching this amount for a total of $150,000. This event showcased the foundation’s dedication to global humanitarian efforts.

December - Annual Toy Giveaway

The year 2023 ended on a high note with the 4th Annual Toy Giveaway during the holiday season. In collaboration with influencers, content creators, and prominent figures like Mayor Sylvester Turner, the foundation distributed 15,000 toys, bringing smiles to countless young faces.

About Dr. Anosh Ahmed

Dr. Anosh Ahmed has chosen the west side of Chicago as his new focus for the Anosh Inc. Foundation because of his deep love and affinity for the community. Having served as the CFO, COO, Medical Director, and board member of the Loretto Hospital before his resignation in 2021, Dr. Ahmed developed a profound connection to the area and its residents. Since stepping down from his roles at the hospital, his foundation has remained active in the community, tirelessly working to address the needs of its most vulnerable members. Dr. Anosh has dedicated his time, resources, and unwavering commitment to the west side of Chicago and Loretto Hospital, continuing to make a meaningful impact through his philanthropic efforts.

