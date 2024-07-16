Gordon Brothers Expands Leasing & Lending Teams

Boston, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has expanded the firm’s leasing and lending teams.

As part of this expansion, Elijah Kaplan, Managing Director, Lending, and Steve Sanders, Managing Director, Equipment Finance, Eastern Region, have recently joined Gordon Brothers to continue to support the firm’s growth.

Kaplan works closely with the North America Lending team to accelerate the firm’s lending initiatives, taking on all aspects of deals from origination to execution to provide holistic solutions to lenders and borrowers in the middle market. He’s focused on reach and coverage throughout all parts of the capital structure and the lifecycle of loans, including revolvers, term loans, split-lien stretch financing, bridge financing and in-transit financing.

Sanders complements the firm’s existing Equipment Finance team covering the eastern sales region and provides equipment financing to market segments under served by traditional banks and lenders. The team focuses on equipment-oriented transactions from origination to execution on a book-and-hold and syndication basis.

“As we continue to expand our lending and leasing business as a whole, Elijah and Steve are invaluable additions to the growing demand of our lending and equipment finance programs,” said Frank Morton, Chief Investment Officer at Gordon Brothers. “We are the only firm that manages the full lifecycle of loans and leases in house, leveraging asset and process expertise in addition to technology to reduce risk and maximize returns.”

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our firm’s integrated solutions across asset services, lending, financing and trading give clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit www.gordonbrothers.com.

