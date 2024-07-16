BTCC Exchange Partners with CoinsDo to Enhance Cryptocurrency Services

The collaboration between CoinsDo and BTCC aims to bolster BTCC's cryptocurrency services, ensuring secure and efficient digital asset transactions for its global user base.

London, UK, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, a pioneering cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with CoinsDo, a leading non-custodial digital asset custody solution provider. This collaboration aims to bolster BTCC's cryptocurrency services, ensuring secure and efficient digital asset transactions for its global user base.

Known for its reliability and advanced technology, BTCC offers a secure trading environment and extensive services for crypto enthusiasts. The platform supports trading for over 300 major cryptocurrencies with up to 225x leverage on USDT perpetual contracts, providing industry-leading liquidity and instant order execution.



CoinsDo, whose core product is a secure, MPC-powered platform for moving, storing, and managing digital assets, will help BTCC streamline their crypto receiving experience and automate their users’ crypto withdrawals.



“We are excited to partner with CoinsDo to elevate our cryptocurrency services. Their cutting-edge technology and expertise in digital asset management will enable us to provide our users with enhanced security and efficiency, setting a new standard in the industry,” said Alex, Head of Operations at BTCC.



“We are delighted to collaborate with BTCC, one of the most reputable cryptocurrency exchanges globally. Our MPC-based wallet and network infrastructure will empower BTCC to offer innovative crypto solutions, ensuring their users enjoy the best possible digital asset experience,” said Weh Ming, BD Manager at CoinsDo.



About CoinsDo:

CoinsDo is a Singaporean company at the forefront of non-custodial digital asset management solutions. With a focus on security and scalability, CoinsDo provides the infrastructure that companies and individuals alike require to enter and thrive in the web3 space.

