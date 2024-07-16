Verizon Frontline delivers connectivity solutions during DFW Emergency Preparedness Showcase

Three separate, highly-specialized Verizon teams supported first responders participating in the event



Advanced communication technologies helped ensure seamless coordination across jurisdictions and organizations

Verizon provided multiple mission-critical communications solutions, including drones and a tactical command trailer

DALLAS FORT WORTH AIRPORT, Texas, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team recently completed a deployment in support of first responders participating in Dallas Fort Worth International Airport’s (DFW) preparedness showcase.



More than 100 participants representing a variety of public safety agencies from the North Texas, Texas and federal emergency preparedness community gathered at DFW for the event, which showcased a wide array of emergency response vehicles including mobile command posts, specialized response units, and support vehicles from local, state and federal agencies.

To help provide training participants with key communications services, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team, Verizon Satellite Solutions Group (SSG) and Verizon Network Assurance Team delivered a Tactical Command Trailer, a Community Response Trailer, known as “Big Red,” a High Altitude Wireless Kennawhat (HAWK) drone and multiple other Verizon Frontline solutions.

One of the key achievements of the event was the successful demonstration of interoperable communications among various agencies. Participants utilized advanced communication technologies to ensure seamless coordination and information sharing across different jurisdictions and organizations.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies and emergency responders on a 24/7 basis at no cost to the supported agencies. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, Wi-Fi hotspots, charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs. Learn more at our site.

