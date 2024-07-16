Perceptyx Report: 1 in 4 Managers Are Flat-Out Miserable Right Now

Mid-level leaders are feeling crunched, and a lack of coaching is making things worse

TEMECULA, Calif., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s managers are not all right, according to new data from Perceptyx , the global leader in employee experience (EX) transformation.



Perceptyx’s latest panel survey found many corporate managers feeling stressed, in need of coaching, and worried they aren’t leading effectively.

Despite their popular image as TPS report-dispensing tyrants of the regional office, mid-level managers say they’re eager to get better at their jobs and improve the experience of their direct reports. In fact, 70% of managers have taken action based on employee feedback, showcasing their attempt to do better in their role. However, while 81% have had formal training, about 60% say they could use more ongoing coaching to improve their skills, and 24% have not been coached at all.

To make matters worse, many say the job is getting harder. These managers said they were increasingly caught between demands from above and below, with 39% saying pressure from leadership has increased since last year and 37% saying pressure from direct reports has increased since last year.

“When managers are hurting, it’s bad news for everyone,” said Emily Killham, Senior Director and Head of the Center for Workforce Transformation at Perceptyx. “Mid-level managers are the ones working face-to-face with other employees. They have a huge impact on overall employee morale, engagement, and productivity.”

The view from below is similarly grim. Nearly 25% of employees say they’re working for their “ worst boss ever ,” the same as in 2023.

Employees reporting to the “worst manager” note a lack of specific behaviors that differentiate them from other managers: integrity, effective communication, expertise, taking action, and customer focus.

On the plus side, Perceptyx found evidence that coaching has clear, cascading benefits for teams as leader skills improve, but it also generates benefits for the managers themselves. Those who receive coaching are 1.3x as likely to be fully engaged in their jobs, 1.3x as likely to say stress levels at work are manageable, and 1.3x as likely to be able to manage their workloads.

“Organizations that support their mid-level managers can greatly improve employee engagement, boost productivity, and achieve sustainable success,” said Killham. “Giving managers the tools and training they need fosters a culture of success and continuous development that pays dividends across the organization.”

In response to these findings, Perceptyx has developed Grow, a revolutionary manager development solution that directly addresses these challenges. Grow leverages AI to assist managers with development planning based on 360-degree feedback and delivers scientifically-backed nudges, providing managers with targeted, actionable guidance throughout the year. Beginning with objective insights from 360 peer feedback, people leaders gain a holistic view of their performance where both their strengths and areas for improvement are identified. Grow's AI-driven approach then tailors the development process for each manager aligned to key organizational competencies, as well as personalizing it according to the individual's own growth priorities. Next, by directing Intelligent Nudges to deliver timely, practical, and context-specific advice specific to their personalized development plan, Grow helps managers adopt new behaviors and skills in real-world scenarios.

This innovative solution not only meets the urgent need to better support managers, but also drives organizational success by fostering more engaged, skilled, and resilient leaders who in turn contribute significantly to employees’ overall engagement and success.

To download the full report, “How to Build a Better Boss: What Leaders (and Their Teams) Need Now to Thrive,” click here .

About Perceptyx

Perceptyx is the Employee Experience (EX) transformation company, providing enterprise-grade employee listening, analytics, and behavioral science that activates people and delivers business impact. More than 600 global enterprises, including one-third of the Fortune 100, use Perceptyx’s multi-channel employee listening, AI-powered recommendations, and personalized coaching to close the loop between insights and action. With an unrivaled technology platform and an in-house team of EX Experts, Perceptyx makes it easy for managers, HR executives, and business leaders to align their key business and talent priorities and drive positive organizational change.