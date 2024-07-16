Upwave Welcomes Josh Chasin to its Advisory Program

Former VideoAmp Chief Measurability Officer Joins Upwave Advisory Program Alongside Notable Industry Executives

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwave, the leading analytics platform for brand advertising, announces today that Josh Chasin has joined its advisor program. This strategic addition marks a continued step in Upwave’s ongoing mission to redefine brand measurement, and bring science to the top-of-funnel.

Chasin brings to Upwave a wealth of experience, with over three decades in the cross-channel market research and audience measurement landscape. Currently Chasin is the Principal of KnotSimpler, a company providing strategy and measurement consultation to ad tech, analytics, audience currency, and measurement companies. Previously, he spent four years as Chief Measurability Officer at VideoAmp, focusing on the development of the next generation of cross-platform measurement.

Chasin spent 14 years at Comscore as Chief Research Officer, where he led the Media Metrix digital measurement service and the vCE campaign measurement service to Media Rating Council accreditation and industry leadership. Before that, Chasin spent 17 years at Arbitron, eventually rising to Vice President of Marketing for New Ventures in 1993; he is also a past president/CEO of the Simmons Market Research Bureau and Northstar Interactive.

"The opportunity to innovate and transform the brand outcomes measurement space is bigger than ever. I'm excited to partner with the Upwave team and do everything I can to further enhance the platform, and growth of the company as a whole," said Chasin.

"Josh provides an important, fresh perspective as we continue to scale our business to help more brands, agencies and media partners measure and maximize their brand outcomes,” said Chris Kelly, CEO of Upwave. “We’re thrilled to have Josh, a powerhouse in the industry, join the other leaders in our advisor program.”

Other notable members of the advisor program and Upwave investors include Dan Beltramo (Vizu), Pierre Bouvard (Westwood One), Jonah Goodhart (Moat, Mobian), Auren Hoffman (LiveRamp, Safegraph), Bob Ivins (TVSquared, Ampersand), Harmon Lyons (IAS, Adelaide), George Musi (Horizon, IPG), Eric Roza (Datalogix), Marcy Simon (Agent of Change) and Scott Symonds (The Trade Desk, AKQA).

About Upwave

Upwave is the Analytics Platform for Brand Advertising. The only company entirely focused on measuring and optimizing brand lift driven by advertising, the world’s leading advertisers, agencies, and media partners trust Upwave’s robust, AI-driven, SaaS platform. Upwave provides real-time, top-of-funnel measurement for CTV, Digital, Retail Media, Social, Streaming Audio, Linear, and Addressable. The company is based in San Francisco and New York and backed by leading Silicon Valley venture capital investors. Learn more at www.upwave.com.

Media Contacts

Gabriela Rudolph

Jmac PR for Upwave

upwave@jmacpr.com