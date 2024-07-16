Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Appoints Tamara Dillon as Chief Human Resources Officer

Accomplished cultural transformation leader brings extensive company-building expertise

CAMBRIDGE, Mass, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced that Tamara Dillon has joined the company as Chief Human Resources Officer.



“Tamara is a strong leader with extensive commercial experience and a proven track record of building small and large companies, driving organizational growth, talent management and cultural transformation,” said Michel Dahan, President and CEO of Alkeus Pharmaceuticals. “Her exceptional expertise will be indispensable as we prepare to scale the organization to support the development and commercialization of gildeuretinol, our breakthrough-therapy designated program with the potential to be the first therapy for Stargardt disease. We are thrilled to have her on the executive leadership team.”

Prior to joining Alkeus, Dillon served as the Chief People Officer at Butterfly Network, Inc., where she led all aspects of the company’s human resources function and corporate communications, including culture, talent acquisition, learning and development. Dillon's prior experience also includes almost eight years as Chief People Officer at Akebia Therapeutics, where she played an integral role in scaling the company, spearheaded a multi-year culture transformation and managed enterprise-wide change initiatives including merger integration. Her responsibilities also included serving as Chief of Staff to the CEO, as well as leading corporate reputation initiatives and the patient advocacy function. Dillon previously held global leadership roles at Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research and Genzyme, a Sanofi Company.

“Building a collaborative, inclusive and dynamic culture is paramount to Alkeus’ success as we expand the organization,” Dillon said. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to join the Alkeus team at this pivotal moment in the company’s growth. Creating and nurturing a strong purpose-driven culture will enable Alkeus to thrive as we work together to achieve our mission to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients.”

About Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a private biopharmaceutical company with headquarters in Cambridge, Mass., backed by institutional investors led by Bain Capital Life Sciences. Founded in 2010, Alkeus is developing therapies for serious diseases of the eye with high unmet need. Alkeus’ breakthrough-designated lead candidate, gildeuretinol acetate (ALK-001), is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of Stargardt disease and for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

About Gildeuretinol Acetate (ALK-001)

Gildeuretinol acetate (ALK-001) is a novel molecule created as a specialized form of deuterated vitamin A designed to reduce the dimerization of vitamin A without disrupting vision. In preclinical studies, gildeuretinol decreased vitamin A dimerization to the normal rate seen in unaffected individuals and prevented retinal degeneration and loss of visual function in animals with Stargardt disease. Gildeuretinol has received breakthrough therapy designation and orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition to the TEASE trials, a Phase 3 (SAGA) study of gildeuretinol in 200 patients with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is expected to read out topline data in 2024.

