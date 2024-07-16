Submit Release
Pawsitively Purrfect Paper Packaging: New Episode of Pack It! The Packaging Recycling Design Challenge

Packaging design rivals Zachary Weston and Emma Dayton go head-to-head once again to create sustainable and functional cat-friendly packaging

MCLEAN, Va., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation takes shape in the exciting new episode of the Paper and Packaging Board’s Pack It! The Packaging Recycling Design Challenge, where tenured host Cassie Stephens enlists the help of former contestants Emma Dayton and Zachary Weston to solve a unique packaging dilemma involving her cats using all paper-based materials that can be recycled.

Evolving alongside today's digital age, the show has updated its format this season to be increasingly engaging and accessible by optimizing the 4-part, bite-sized episode series for consumption across social media platforms.

The two talented designers have a history of friendly but intense rivalry dating back to their student days, most recently competing to create the best produce delivery box for Miami Fruit [here]. Now professional packaging designers, Emma and Zachary face off once more, this time tasked with designing recyclable packaging that can effectively ship a delicate catnip plant and double as a cat scratch pad for Cassie’s beloved felines. The challenge emphasizes sustainability, requiring contestants to use only eco-friendly, paper-based materials that can be recycled up to seven times.

Throughout the episode series, Emma and Zachary showcase their unique creative processes, from initial brainstorming and sketching to final assembly. Both contestants tackle unexpected challenges and tight deadlines, all while aiming to impress Cassie - and her cats, of course - to win the competition. The 4-part episode culminates in Cassie judging the final designs based on innovation, recyclability and functionality, with a fun twist: her three cats Tika, Johnny and Max also put the designs to the test.

By choosing paper packaging, viewers can support renewable resources and reduce dependency on fossil fuels. "Innovative paper and cardboard packaging solutions are in high demand, driven by sustainability advocates and conscious consumers," says Mary Anne Hansan, President of the Paper and Packaging Board. In fact, according to recent research, the preference for paper-based product packaging is at an all-time high¹.

Tune in now to witness packaging creativity in action and see who wins the challenge on the How Life Unfolds TikTok, Instagram and webpage!

1 source: Isobar/Brookmark A&U Tracking Survey (May '23)

About Paper and Packaging Board
The Paper and Packaging Board promotes the use of paper products and paper-based packaging by highlighting how their sustainable nature, the industry’s practices and recycling help contribute to a healthier planet. www.howlifeunfolds.com.

