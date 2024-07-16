Body Lotion Market Projected to Reach $85.3 Billion by 2032, Growing at 4.3% Annually from 2023 to 2032

Body Lotion Market Demand, 2024

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Body Lotion Market," The body lotion market was valued at $56.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $85.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Rise in awareness about skin health & adoption of healthier lifestyle are the prime factors for body lotion market growth. With widespread knowledge about the skin problems that arise from insufficient skincare, consumers are becoming more aware about the damage it does to skin health. Change in climate and increase in direct exposure to sunlight leads to various skin disorders such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis. To combat this, consumers are seeking out new ways to defend against these factors. The body lotion market trends reflect a growing demand for natural and sustainable formulations, with an emphasis on clean and cruelty-free products. In addition, there is increase in focus on innovative textures and multi-functional benefits, addressing various skin concerns. Brands are further incorporating technology, such as smart packaging, to enhance user experience and engagement.

Further, skincare trend among male consumers is leading to body lotion market demand. With spreading awareness about the potential skin concerns that males can have, they are showing more interest in skin moisturizing and anti-aging products. Moreover, introduction of new male grooming products dedicated to address skin concerns in males is contributing to the body lotion market size. Brands use different marketing & attractive packaging to add new users to their consumer base, with products containing more natural & organic ingredients that are highly valued among male users.

The body lotion market analysis into skin type, end user, packaging distribution channel, and region. By skin type, the market is divided into dry skin, oily skin, normal skin, sensitive skin, and others. Depending on end user, it is categorized into male, female, and kids. By packaging, it is segmented into bottle, tube, pump, and others. As per distribution channel, it is segmented into supermarket & hypermarket, specialty store, online retail, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

Based on type, the dry skin segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more the two-fifth of the global body lotion industry revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Body lotions are increasingly becoming used to treat dry skin problems, due to the presence of hydrating & moisturizing ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid and ceramides. However, the sensitive skin segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Based on gender, the female segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global Body Lotion Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. As a key consumer demographic, females shape trends, prompting brands to innovate and cater to their ever-evolving skincare needs in this competitive beauty sector. However, the male segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2032. With increase in awareness among males about skincare and adoption of healthier lifestyle are the key trends. Dry skin is men is associated with various causes such as eczema, bringing change in skin color with aging.

By packaging, the bottle segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global body lotion market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Bottle body lotion packaging trends include a shift toward sustainable materials, with brands opting for recyclable or eco-friendly bottle options. However, the pump segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket and hypermarket segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global Body Lotion Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Hypermarkets & supermarkets are responding by expanding their product offerings to align with these trends, creating dedicated sections for organic & specialty body lotions to meet evolving consumer expectations. However, the online channel segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032. Online sales channels are becoming an increasingly popular choice owing to the numerous advantages they offer. With advances in technologies and integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning to gather consumer data that enhance their shopping experience, online sales channels help companies increase their consumer relations.

Region wise, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global body lotion market revenue in this region. Increase in consumer awareness about skincare routines and demand for multifunctional body lotions, offering additional benefits such as anti-aging or sun protection, are notable trends. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032. There is surge in demand for personalized and region-specific formulations, reflecting the cultural diversity and preferences within the Asia-Pacific skincare market.

