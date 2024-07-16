PHILIPPINES, July 16 - Press Release

July 16, 2024 Proactive and preemptive strategy

Jinggoy bill institutionalizes anticipatory actions on disasters TO save more lives and livelihoods due to climate crisis, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has introduced a measure proposing the establishment of a system in declaring a "State of Imminent Disaster" and allowing the implementation of proactive measures before natural calamities strike based on risk assessments by agencies such as the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). "This measure introduces the concept of 'anticipatory action' to reduce the impacts of a forecast hazard before it occurs, or before its most acute impacts are felt to mitigate its impact on people, animals, and properties that are likely to be affected," Estrada said. Senate Bill No. 2643, or the proposed "Declaration of State of Imminent Disaster Act," sets the criteria for such a declaration, among them the likelihood of a disaster and its potential to significantly damage essential infrastructure and disrupt critical services like electricity, water, and healthcare. This legislation, Estrada explained, aims to shift disaster response from reactive to proactive, enhancing resilience and preparedness amid the increasing threats of climate change and natural calamities. "Malaking tulong ang Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment (PDRA) bago nanalasa ang bagyong Odette noong Disyembre 2021 kung saan anim na rehiyon ay na pre-identify na high-risk regions kaya nabigyan ng mga kaukulang hakbang gaya ng preemptive evacuation at maraming buhay ang nasalba mula sa tiyak na kapahamakan," Estrada said. Still, the Senate leader saw the need to scale up mechanisms and put in place a well-established disaster risk reduction infrastructure using national and local resources to implement anticipatory actions. Under the bill, the President may declare a State of Imminent Disaster over a cluster of barangays, municipalities, cities, provinces, and regions upon the recommendation of the NDRRMC. Provincial governors and mayors shall also have the authority to make such a declaration based on the recommendation of the Local DRRM Council (LDRRMC). A State of Imminent Disaster may be declared due to various hazards, including natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics, public health emergencies, and other events that disrupt community functioning. If the hazard forecast changes, the government will take a "no regrets" approach to ensure that anticipatory actions benefit the targeted population regardless of the updated forecast. Local government units (LGUs) shall allocate 70 percent of their Local DRRM Plans' budget and ensure that these funds are disbursed immediately upon the declaration of a State of Imminent Disaster. Unused funds from LGUs will be transferred to a special trust fund, while unused funds from the national government agencies will revert to the National Treasury once the State of Imminent Disaster declaration is lifted. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Local Social Welfare and Development Offices will be responsible for storing food and non-food items. Any person or corporation found guilty of dereliction of duty, resulting in loss of life, significant damage to facilities, misuse of funds, or obstructing relief goods in areas declared under a State of Imminent Disaster will face fines up to P500,000, imprisonment of up to 12 years, or both. The same penalty will be imposed on those found to have diverted, substituted, and misrepresented the source of relief goods.