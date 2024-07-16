INNOCN Offers Exclusive Prime Day Deal: Save $250 on the INNOCN 32M2V 32 Inch 4K 144Hz Monitor

SHENZHEN, China, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for 4K monitors has surged in recent years as manufacturers respond to the growing need for higher resolution displays. With four times the pixel count of Full HD, 4K monitors deliver sharper details, more vivid colors, and enhanced clarity, making them essential for tasks ranging from graphic design and video editing to immersive gaming experiences. INNOCN is at the forefront of this technological advancement, offering the INNOCN 32M2V 32 Inch 4K 144Hz Monitor at a special Prime Day discount from July 16-17, 2024.



Discover the INNOCN 32M2V Monitor:

Crafted to meet the demands of modern gamers and creative professionals, the INNOCN 32M2V boasts a spacious 32-inch screen with stunning 4K resolution and advanced Mini-LED backlighting. Its fast 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time ensure fluid motion and reduced input lag, enhancing gaming performance and visual smoothness. The monitor's A+ IPS panel covers 99% of the DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color gamuts, guaranteeing accurate color reproduction and vibrant visuals for an immersive viewing experience.





Versatile Connectivity and Ergonomic Design:

Equipped with USB-C (up to 90W Power Delivery), DisplayPort 1.4 (144Hz), and HDMI (v2.1) x2 ports, the INNOCN 32M2V offers seamless connectivity across multiple devices including desktops, laptops, tablets, and gaming consoles. Its ergonomic stand allows for tilt, swivel, and height adjustments, ensuring optimal comfort and viewing angles. Built-in stereo speakers further enhance the audiovisual experience, making it an ideal choice for both work and play.

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to elevate your setup with the INNOCN 32M2V 32 Inch 4K 144Hz Monitor at a reduced price of $549.99, a $250 off down from its regular price of $799.99 during Prime Day. Visit the INNOCN Amazon shop to explore more discounts and enhance your productivity and entertainment experiences with cutting-edge technology.

About INNOCN:

Founded in 2014, INNOCN is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of monitor technology, providing innovative solutions that redefine visual experiences. For more information, visit https://www.innocn.com

Contact:

Company: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)

Website: https://www.innocn.com

Email: marketing@innocn.com

Photo: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7c00cdf-ebe3-4fda-bc48-d2f18f944caf