Wearable Devices Unveils the Revolutionary Mudra LINK: The First AI Neural Interface Wristband for Android and Beyond

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI")-powered touchless sensing wearables, announced the launch of their latest breakthrough in neural gesture-control technology: the Mudra LINK. This AI-powered neural wristband for any Bluetooth-enabled device promises to redefine how users interact with their digital devices, offering unparalleled functionality and compatibility.

Wearable Devices is the innovator behind the acclaimed Mudra Band, an AI-powered neural input interface designed for the Apple Watch. The award-winning wearable interface integrates seamlessly into daily life, offering a hands-free experience that enhances convenience and accessibility. With its advanced capabilities, the Mudra Band has already set new standards in wearable technology, catering to the growing demand for intuitive and efficient digital interactions.

The new Mudra LINK is a versatile and advanced version of the Mudra Band, designed to cater to a broader audience. Unlike its predecessor, the Mudra LINK is not limited to Apple devices, but now brings the Company’s technology to Android consumers for the first time. In fact, the Mudra LINK is compatible with any Bluetooth-enabled device, making it an essential tool for seamless interaction across a wide variety of platforms and use cases. The announcement follows closely on the heels of the collaborative integration of Wearable Devices' neural input technology with Android market leader Qualcomm's Snapdragon extended reality (“XR”) hardware and software announced just a month ago.

“The Mudra LINK represents the future of human-device interaction,” said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. “Having commercially launched the Mudra Band last year to the delight of thousands of Apple customers, we are now bringing our novel neuro-technology to Android and beyond.”

Mr. Dahan added, “The Mudra Link neural interface lets users control their world using gestures, effectively translating brain intentions to digital commands.”

The Mudra LINK - A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Neural Interface Technology for Digital Interaction

The Mudra LINK is poised to revolutionize digital interaction by harnessing advanced neural technology for seamless, touchless control. Utilizing Surface Nerve Conductance (“SNC”) sensors, the device detects subtle electrical signals from the nerves and translates them into precise digital commands. Specifically designed to enhance the XR experience, the Mudra LINK combines SNC sensors with Inertial Measurement Units to achieve exceptional accuracy and responsiveness. The system engineering approach taken in its development ensures a perfect balance between functionality and design, addressing the unique challenges of creating a neural input interface. With features such as precise gesture recognition and minimal latency, the Mudra LINK sets a new standard in wearable technology, offering a sophisticated solution for intuitive and natural control in digital environments.

Empowers Users with AI Precision

The Mudra LINK interprets complex hand and finger gestures with high accuracy. This allows users to control their devices effortlessly, whether they are scrolling through a document, playing a game, or navigating a presentation. The AI neural wristband will adapt to individual usage patterns, offering a personalized and intuitive experience.

Enhancing the XR World

The Mudra LINK is yet another step forward for the Company in setting the input standard for XR. It represents a significant advancement for the XR market. By enabling intuitive, touchless interaction with digital environments, it enhances XR applications, including virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality. This technology leverages advanced gesture-control techniques to serve the growing XR market by allowing users to navigate and control XR interfaces with natural gestures, making experiences more immersive and interactive.

A Full-Wrap Form Factor for Enhanced Comfort

The Mudra LINK’s full-wrap form factor ensures maximum comfort and stability, making it ideal for prolonged use. Its ergonomic design provides a snug fit, ensuring that the device remains securely in place during any activity. Crafted from high-quality, flexible materials, the Mudra LINK is both durable and comfortable.

Seamless Connectivity Across Multiple Platforms

One of the standout features of the Mudra LINK is its universal compatibility. Whether users are Android enthusiasts, Apple aficionados, or users of the world’s myriad Bluetooth-connected devices, the Mudra LINK provides exceptional gesture-control performance.

The Mudra LINK will be available for pre-order starting September 2024 on the Wearable Devices official website. For more information, visit https://mudra-band.com/pages/coming-soon.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the benefits and advantages of the Mudra Link and the Mudra Band, that Mudra Link promises to redefine how users interact with their digital device and that the Mudra LINK represents the future of human-device interaction . All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our use of proceeds from the offering; the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed on March 15, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

