Gold Terra to Present at the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference July 23rd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V: YGT; Frankfurt: TX0; OTCQX: YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company"), a Canadian based gold explorer focused on drilling for high-grade gold on the Con Mine Option property located in the past producing Yellowknife Gold Belt, Yellowknife, NWT, Canada, today announced Chairman and CEO, Gerald Panneton, will present live at the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 23rd.



DATE: July 23rd

TIME: 12:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3W9aqkd

Available for 1x1 meetings: July 23rd.

Recent Company Highlights

The Company is conducting a deep drilling program on the prolific Campbell Shear ( past production of 5.1 Moz @ 16 g/t, refer to the Oct. 21, 2022 Technical Report ) on the Con Mine Option Property

( refer to the ) on the Con Mine Option Property The deep hole will serve as a master hole for several more wedge holes that can test adjacent parts of the Campbell Shear without incurring the extremely high drilling costs

The first deep hole of the program intersected 12.63 g/t Au over 1.7m in the Campbell Shear structure demonstrating the potential of the Campbell Shear at depth

The current hole has identified new gold mineralization ranging up to 13.90 g/t Au over 0.60 metres in the hanging granite wall of a secondary shear structure known as Con Shear (past production 1 million ounces of gold at a grade of 20g/t, refer to the Oct. 21, 2022 Technical Report ).

About Gold Terra

The Yellowknife Project (YP) encompasses 918 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YP is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power, and skilled tradespeople. Gold Terra is currently focusing its drilling on the prolific Campbell Shear, where approximately 14 Moz of gold has been produced, (refer to Gold Terra Oct 21, 2022, Technical Report ) and most recently on the Con Mine Option (CMO) property claims immediately south of the past producing Con Mine which produced 6.1 Moz between the Con, Rycon, and Campbell shear structures (1938-2003).

The YP and CMO properties lie on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that hosts the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.



Visit our website at www.goldterracorp.com.

