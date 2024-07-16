HYCU® and Advizex Partner to Deliver Modern Data Protection for On-premises, Public Cloud, and SaaS Applications

Companies Bring Decades of Innovation and Technology Innovation and Services Delivery to Joint Customers

Boston, Massachusetts and Independence, Ohio, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud services and SaaS, and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, and Advizex, a leading IT solutions provider, announced today a new partnership to deliver transformative modern data protection services to address joint customers on-premises, multi-cloud and SaaS application data challenges. This new strategic partnership realizes a joint collaborative commitment to technological excellence and innovation and is an extension of work the two companies do with key partners such as Atlassian, Dell Technologies, Nutanix, and Okta.

Founded on a common vision of technology excellence and customer first principles, Advizex, a recent Dell Technologies 2024 North America Channel “Excellence in Services” Award winner, brings years of delivering comprehensive suite of infrastructure and enterprise application solutions that are purpose-built to meet customers’ demands today, and well into the future. HYCU, with its award-winning, R-Cloud platform, provides enhanced data protection, recovery, and resiliency to deliver additional layers of security and protection to meet stringent regulatory requirements.

“It’s important to work with like-minded partners to deliver innovative solutions to meet the most pressing business challenges,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “We’re excited to work with Advizex as our newest solutions provider partner. Advizex has a rich and deep pedigree of delivering technology solutions. Our work together will help drive our joint customers businesses forward. It’s a win-win-win for everyone involved.”

Complementing an already broad infrastructure IT solutions delivery framework, Advizex will now gain new ways to support and protect data across networking, compute, and storage to include the emergence of new cloud-native and SaaS application solutions. The partnership is designed to provide joint customers new ways to maintain operational excellence and resiliency to remove threats and add additional security to protect and recover data in the event of simple human error or malicious actors.

“Advizex is committed to empowering customers with innovative and powerful technology solutions to overcome business challenges,” said Aaron Tomlinson, VP, Partner Management, Advizex. “It’s important to all of us to work with partners that challenge us to be better each and every day and that share a common view of customer success. HYCU’s innovative solutions complement our service delivery expertise providing a powerful combined solution for joint customers.”

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native and SaaS environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. As an award-winning and recognized visionary in the industry, HYCU solutions eliminate complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make the world safer. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data protection, anywhere, everywhere. HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About Advizex

Our deep heritage in applications and hybrid infrastructure are essential elements of our approach to developing new solutions. Solutions that are designed to meet individual business needs.

We have partnered with our customers for nearly half a century to “accelerate the adoption of new solutions to create business value.” Our passion for information technology is guided by our vision of: “Customers for Life.” www.advizex.com.

