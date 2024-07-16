Veterinary Ultrasound Market: $385M to $539M Growth Forecast (2024-2029) | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The " Veterinary Ultrasound Market Size, Share & Trends by Type (2D, 3D/4D, Doppler), Product (Portable Scanners), Technology (Digital, Contrast), Animal Type (Small, Large), Application (Obstetrics, Cardiology, Orthopedic), End User (Clinics, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2029" report highlights substantial growth projections. It anticipates the market to escalate from $385 million in 2024 to $539 million in 2029, at a notable CAGR of 7.0%. This growth is driven by increasing demand for specialized ultrasound devices, technological advancements, and rising pet healthcare expenditure. However, challenges include high costs of ultrasound devices and a shortage of veterinarians. The market is segmented by animal type, application, type, technology, product, end user, and region. Technological advancements are pivotal, enhancing the capability and accessibility of ultrasound devices, with modern systems offering improved image quality and portability. High costs remain a significant barrier, particularly for smaller veterinary practices. Emerging markets present growth opportunities due to rapid economic development and increased pet ownership. Limited awareness among pet owners about the benefits of veterinary ultrasound is a challenge. The ecosystem includes manufacturers, distributors, veterinary clinics, hospitals, and regulatory bodies. The market is segmented into 2D, Doppler, and 3D/4D ultrasounds, with 2D holding the largest share due to affordability and ease of use. Portable ultrasound machines dominate due to their versatility and affordability. Digital imaging leads in technology due to superior image quality and ease of storage. Obstetrics/gynecology holds the largest application share due to the routine use of ultrasound in pregnancy detection. Small animals represent the largest segment by animal type, driven by rising pet ownership. Veterinary clinics are the primary end users, leveraging ultrasound for routine checkups and preventive care. North America holds the largest market share due to high pet ownership, advanced veterinary infrastructure, and key market players. Key players in the market include GE Healthcare, Esaote SpA, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, and others.

GE Healthcare: Leading Innovator in Veterinary Ultrasound

GE Healthcare holds a prominent position in the veterinary ultrasound market, leveraging its extensive experience and innovation in medical imaging technologies. The company's strength lies in its advanced ultrasound solutions, which offer high-resolution imaging, portability, and user-friendly interfaces tailored to meet the specific needs of veterinary practices. GE Healthcare's veterinary ultrasound devices, such as the LOGIQ series, are widely recognized for their superior image quality, which aids in accurate diagnosis and treatment planning for both companion animals and livestock. Strategically, GE Healthcare focuses on continuous innovation and customer support. The company invests significantly in research and development to enhance the capabilities of its ultrasound systems, ensuring they remain at the forefront of veterinary diagnostics. GE Healthcare's strategies also include partnerships and collaborations with veterinary schools and clinics, which facilitate the integration of cutting-edge ultrasound technologies into veterinary education and practice.

Esaote S.p.A.: Specialist in Veterinary Imaging Solutions

Esaote S.p.A. is a significant player in the veterinary ultrasound market, known for its specialized and innovative imaging solutions tailored for veterinary applications. The company's strength lies in its comprehensive range of high-quality ultrasound devices, such as the MyLab series, which are designed to meet the diverse needs of veterinary diagnostics for both small and large animals. Esaote's ultrasound systems are acclaimed for their excellent image resolution, ease of use, and advanced features, which facilitate precise and efficient diagnostic processes. Strategically, Esaote focuses on continuous innovation and customization, ensuring that its products evolve with the latest technological advancements and veterinary needs. The company invests heavily in research and development to enhance the functionality and performance of its ultrasound systems. Moreover, Esaote collaborates closely with veterinary professionals and institutions, incorporating their feedback to improve and tailor its products. This customer-centric approach helps Esaote maintain strong relationships with veterinary clinics and practices, reinforcing its market position.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.: Cost-Effective Imaging Leader

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. is a key player in the veterinary ultrasound market, renowned for its advanced and cost-effective imaging solutions. Mindray's strength lies in its robust portfolio of high-performance ultrasound devices, such as the M7Vet and DP-50Vet series, which cater to a wide range of veterinary diagnostic needs. These systems are celebrated for their superior image quality, portability, and versatility, making them ideal for both small and large animal practices. Mindray's competitive pricing strategy and global distribution network enable it to offer high-quality ultrasound solutions at accessible price points, broadening its reach in the veterinary sector. By combining technological innovation, customer focus, and strategic pricing, Mindray continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the veterinary ultrasound market.

2D Ultrasound Leads Type Segment in Veterinary Ultrasound Market

Based on type, the veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into 2D ultrasound, Doppler ultrasound, and 3D/4D ultrasound. 2D ultrasound holds the largest market share in the veterinary ultrasound market due to its widespread application, affordability, and proven efficacy in providing essential diagnostic information. This technology offers real-time imaging, which is critical for diagnosing a variety of conditions in animals, from soft tissue injuries to organ evaluations and pregnancy monitoring. Its relatively low cost compared to more advanced imaging techniques like 3D or Doppler ultrasound makes it accessible to a broader range of veterinary practices, including smaller clinics and those in rural areas.

Portable Ultrasound Dominates Product Segment in Veterinary Ultrasound Market

Based on product, the veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into cart-based ultrasound and portable ultrasound. Portable ultrasound holds the largest market share in the veterinary ultrasound market due to its versatility, convenience, and cost-effectiveness. These devices offer high-resolution imaging in a compact form, making them ideal for use in diverse veterinary settings, including clinics, farms, and field operations. The portability of these devices allows veterinarians to perform on-the-spot diagnostics, which is particularly beneficial in emergency situations or in rural areas where access to full-scale veterinary facilities may be limited. The technological advancements in portable ultrasound, such as enhanced battery life, wireless connectivity, and integration with digital health records, further boost their adoption.

Digital Imaging Leads Technology Segment in Veterinary Ultrasound Market

Based on technology, the veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into digital and contrast. Digital imaging holds the largest market share in the veterinary ultrasound market due to its superior diagnostic capabilities, efficiency, and ease of use compared to traditional imaging methods. Digital ultrasound systems offer high-resolution images that enable more accurate diagnosis of a wide range of conditions in both small and large animals. These systems also provide immediate results, allowing for quicker clinical decisions and better patient outcomes. The integration of advanced features like Doppler imaging and three-dimensional reconstructions enhances the diagnostic process further. Additionally, digital ultrasound devices are more portable and user-friendly, making them ideal for use in various veterinary settings, from clinics to fieldwork.

Obstetrics and Gynecology Lead Application Segment in Veterinary Ultrasound Market

Based on application, the veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into obstetrics/gynecology, cardiology, orthopedics, and other applications. Obstetrics and gynecology hold the largest market share in the veterinary ultrasound market due to the critical role ultrasound technology plays in reproductive health management for both companion animals and livestock. In veterinary obstetrics, ultrasound is essential for pregnancy diagnosis, monitoring fetal development, and detecting reproductive tract abnormalities. This technology allows veterinarians to provide precise and non-invasive care, significantly improving reproductive outcomes. The high demand for breeding services in the livestock industry and the increasing awareness among pet owners about the importance of reproductive health further drive the adoption of ultrasound in this segment.

Small Animals Lead Animal Segment in Veterinary Ultrasound Market

Based on animal, the veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into small animals, large animals, and other animals. Small animals hold the largest market share in the veterinary ultrasound market primarily due to the high prevalence of pet ownership and the increasing focus on pet health and wellness. Pet owners are more inclined to invest in advanced diagnostic procedures to ensure the health and longevity of their pets, driving demand for ultrasound technology. Veterinary ultrasound is crucial for diagnosing a wide range of conditions in small animals, including cardiac, abdominal, and reproductive issues, making it a valuable tool in routine veterinary practice. Additionally, technological advancements have made ultrasound devices more accessible and user-friendly for small animal applications, further boosting their adoption.

Veterinary Clinics Dominate End User Segment in Veterinary Ultrasound Market

Based on end user, the veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, academic institutes, and other end users. Veterinary clinics hold the largest market share in the veterinary ultrasound market due to their critical role in providing comprehensive healthcare services for companion animals and livestock. These clinics are primary points of care, equipped to perform a wide range of diagnostic procedures, including ultrasound imaging. The rising pet ownership and increased spending on pet healthcare drive demand for advanced diagnostic tools within these clinics. Additionally, veterinary clinics benefit from technological advancements that enhance diagnostic accuracy, such as portable and high-resolution ultrasound devices, enabling them to offer better care and attract more clients.

North America Leads Regional Segment in Veterinary Ultrasound Market

In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the veterinary ultrasound market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The combination of a high pet ownership rate, strong emphasis on pet healthcare spending, advanced veterinary infrastructure, and presence of key market players. North America the leading region in the veterinary ultrasound market. The presence of numerous leading veterinary clinics and hospitals equipped with state-of-the-art technology further propels the market. Additionally, North America benefits from substantial investments in research and development, leading to continuous technological advancements in veterinary ultrasound devices.

