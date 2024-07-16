Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Enphase Energy, Inc. Expanding the Class Period

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Enphase Energy, Inc. (“Enphase” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENPH) between December 12, 2022 and April 25, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

Enphase is an energy technology company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar micro-inverters, battery energy storage and EV charging stations in the United States and internationally.

According to the Complaint, Defendants made material misrepresentations and omissions of material fact about Enphase’s business throughout the Class Period; namely, Defendants failed to disclose that battery shipments were slowing, that the Company was suffering from a lower transition rate in California and a slower output of inverters, and Defendants trumpeted Enphase’s Arizona and Florida’s microinverter deployments when they were being harmed by rising interest rates.

The truth was revealed on April 25, 2023. On that date, the market learned that Enphase’s battery shipments were slowing, the Company was suffering from a lower transition rate in California and a slower output of inverters, and rising interest rates in Florida and Arizona markets were adversely affecting Enphase’s business.

After this news, Enphase’s stock price plummeted from a closing market price of $220.60 per share on April 25, 2023 to $163.83 per share on April 26, 2023 – a decline of nearly 26% in a single day.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 29, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

