Hotel 24 South Receives Proclamations from Historic Hotels of America & the City of Staunton as it Celebrates its 100th Anniversary

STAUNTON, Va. , July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel 24 South celebrated A Legacy of Hospitality: 100 Years of Memories in Staunton, Virginia at an event attended by dignitaries, guests, and representatives from Historic Hotels of America. The hotel began welcoming guests in 1924 and is recognized as the jewel in the crown of this beautiful Shannondoah Valley City. During the VIP event the hotel received proclamations from Historic Hotels of America and the City of Staunton acknowledging its magnificent Georgian Revival architecture, its contribution to the community, and its dedication to preserving history through its restoration of artifacts including a one-of-a-kind 1924 Wurlitzer organ. Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC, has managed Hotel 24 South since its restoration and reopening in 2005.



Hotel 24 South, a Virginia Destination and Conference Center, is deeply entwined into the rich history of Staunton. Located on South Market Street in historic downtown Staunton, the hotel is a beautiful example of the timeless Georgian Revival style popular in the 1920s. Originally designed by the New York Architectural firm of H.L. Stevens & Company, the hotel is the focal point of downtown from its perch on a small hillside that offers sweeping views of the valley. An exceptional combination of modern amenities and conveniences Hotel 24 South is a proud member of Historic Hotels of America and participates in Stash Hotel Rewards.

Following its reopening in 2005, the hotel was again updated in 2018. Each of the renovations provided guests with additional amenities while preserving the hotel’s treasured past. Guests can enjoy one of 124 well-appointed guestrooms with contemporary amenities that capture the hotel’s historic charm. The hotel’s 8,500 square feet of meeting and banquet space can accommodate up to 400 guests. Event options include elegant plated dinners served under crystal chandeliers in the historic Colonnade Ballroom and buffet dining or heavy hors d'oeuvres and champagne in the Shenandoah Ballroom. Guests may enjoy cocktails and dining in the 1924 Lounge or a sumptuous buffet breakfast in the Magnolia South restaurant. The hotel is within walking distance of quaint cafes and fine dining restaurants. Additional guest amenities include an indoor heated pool, a fitness center, and a business center. The hotel is perfect for a weekend getaway, a romantic wedding locale, or an innovative setting for a meeting or conference.

Hotel 24 South. is conveniently located at the crossroads of I-81 & I-64, 40 minutes from Charlottesville, 90 minutes from Richmond, and two hours from Washington, DC. The hotel is within walking distance of a myriad of art galleries, fine antique stores, artisan shops, Mary Baldwin University, Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum, American Shakespeare Center‘s Blackfriars Playhouse and a short drive to the Frontier Culture Museum. Hotel 24 South is located at 24 S. Market Street, Staunton, VA 24401. For more information about the hotel, or reservations, visit online at: www.hotel24south.com or call 540-885-4848.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC, is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 125 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 17,600 rooms in 28 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

