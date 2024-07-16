Days Inns - Canada Reunites with Food Banks Canada for Second Annual #FeedSummer Campaign

TORONTO, ON, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Days Inns - Canada proudly announced today, for the second year in a row, an impactful donation to Food Banks Canada in aid of their Food For All initiative. This contribution helps replenish stock, distribute substantial donations, and deliver perishable items to Food Banks Canada's network of food banks across the country.

"Each day, people across the country are making the heartbreaking decision of whether to eat, pay rent or give up another basic essential," shared Erin Filey-Wronecki, Chief Development and Partnerships Officer, Food Banks Canada. "Our vision is for a Canada where no one goes hungry, and this means helping food banks and their communities to support people who are struggling to put meals on the table. Thank you, Days Inn, for joining our mission to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow."

Expanding on its strong partnership with Food Banks Canada, Days Inns - Canada's #FeedSummer campaign in support of local food banks runs through some of Canada's busiest travel months until August 31, 2024. Guests and hotel teams are encouraged to take part by making a monetary donation, by volunteering, or by contributing to their local food bank to help provide food to those who urgently need it most.

"Food bank use in Canada continues to rise at an alarming rate. In addition to our corporate efforts, we are proud to have such dedicated Days Inn owners, team members and guests who are committed to serving their local communities by participating in programs that help those in need," said Irwin Prince, President and COO of Days Inns - Canada. "We are honoured to partner with Food Banks Canada for our second consecutive year."

Visit the Days Inn "Feed Summer" page for more information on how to contribute to this important cause.





About Days Inns - Canada

Part of Realstar Hospitality, Days Inns Canada is one of the country's leading hotel chains with over 105 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,385 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with over 1,600 properties across 23 countries. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company by number of properties, with approximately 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns Canada, to make an online hotel reservation, or to become a Wyndham Rewards member, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, follow us on X, and follow us on Instagram.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians with food insecurity. Over 5,100 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who in March of last year made nearly two million visits to these organizations, according to our 2023 HungerCount Report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

Attachment

Melissa Stober Days Inns - Canada 416-966-8378 melissa.stober@realstarhospitality.com