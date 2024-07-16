Armlogi Announces Successful Implementation of Strategic Partnership with Massimo Group

WALNUT, CA, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, provided an update today on its strategic partnership (the “Partnership”) with Massimo Group (“Massimo”) (Nasdaq: MAMO), highlighting progress in their efforts to enhance vehicle storage and transportation services across the United States. The collaboration aims to streamline operations and improve service delivery to meet the rising demand in the power sports vehicle market.

The Partnership has seen steady progress, with Massimo integrating its quality control standards into the operational framework of Armlogi’s distribution processes. This integration is meant to elevate the quality and reliability of logistics services, ensuring that all products delivered through Armlogi’s network meet Massimo’s standards.





1.Massimo Vehicles at Armlogi’s Warehouse

As a result of the collaborative efforts with Massimo, Armlogi now independently manages their deliveries across various regions.

“We are extremely pleased with the ongoing success of our partnership with Massimo Group,” said Aidy Chou, Chairman and CEO of Armlogi. “We believe that our collaboration has enhanced the scalability and efficiency of our logistics operations, reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional quality and service. This joint effort reflects a higher standard in logistics excellence, advancing our mutual dedication to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction.”

The strategic alignment and shared goals between Armlogi and Massimothrough the Partnership is designed to foster the commitment of both companies to further refine their respective processes and expandg their capabilities to meet growing market demands.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. The company’s product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch-tested utility terrain vehicles (“UTVs”), recreational all-terrain vechiles, and Americana style mini-bikes. Massimo manufactures and sells pontoon and tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf-carts and pontoon boats. The company’s 286,000 square foot factory is in the heart of the Dallas / Fort Worth area of Texas in the city of Garland. All information about Massimo Group has been reviewed and approved by Massimo Group. For more information, visit massimomotor.com and massimomarine.com .

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a fast-growing U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With eleven warehouses covering over two million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.

Company Contact:

info@armlogi.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com