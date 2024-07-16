Aruna Bio Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Composition of Matter for Neural Exosomes Used to Deliver Therapeutics to the Brain

On track to initiate Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of AB126 in acute ischemic stroke in 2H 2024

BOSTON and ATHENS, Ga., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aruna Bio, Inc., a leader in neural exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative conditions, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Patent No. 11,993,787, entitled Neural Cell Extracellular Vesicles, for lead program, AB126, an exosome derived from proprietary neural stem cells. AB126 has demonstrated an innate ability to traverse the blood brain barrier, with evidence of anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties. The patent is projected to extend the protection covering the composition of matter for AB126 and products for gene therapy using AB16, at least into 2038.



“We are pleased to announce the issuance of this patent, which adds to our robust patent portfolio and supports our proprietary exosome platform for the treatment of neurological and other conditions,” said Steven Stice, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Aruna. “We remain on track to initiate our Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for AB126 in acute ischemic stroke in the second half of 2024. Additionally, with this patent, which will provide a long runway, we will continue to explore the full potential of neural exosomes and expand its potential reach across indications, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Importantly this patent protects Aruna Bio’s leading position in generating unmodified neural exosomes intended for therapeutic areas. This includes future gene therapies delivered via neural exosomes.”

About the Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial

The planned dose-ascending clinical trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of AB126 in patients with an acute ischemic stroke that have undergone a thrombectomy. Patients will receive three intravenous injection treatments of AB126 at a low, medium, and high dose. Patients with a poor prognosis post thrombectomy will be enrolled in the trial.

About Aruna Bio

Aruna Bio is revolutionizing CNS treatment with its proprietary neural exosome platform, targeting neurological conditions such as ALS, Alzheimer's, and stroke. Their lead product, AB126, demonstrates multiple biological activities, including crossing the blood-brain barrier, neuroprotection, and reducing neuro-inflammation, with potential for broad applicability across neurological diseases. The company's in-house cGMP facility supports their pipeline from early development to clinical trials. Aruna Bio's strategic approach includes leveraging their platform for drug delivery and exploring combination therapies, setting a foundation for addressing unmet needs in CNS treatment.

