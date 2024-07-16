Ddrops Wins “Supplement Product of the Year” In 2024 Baby Innovation Awards

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovative Companies, Services and Products Within the Baby Care Industry

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Baby Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry, today announced that Baby Ddrops® 400 IU Vitamin D3 liquid drops from Ddrops is the recipient of the “Supplement Product of the Year” award.

Ddrops® supports the needs of growing babies with their Baby Ddrops® 400 IU Vitamin D3 liquid drops. Health Authorities recommend that all breastfed, healthy term babies receive a daily vitamin D supplement of 400 IU. This dose builds strong bones, teeth, and muscles and supports immune functions.

Baby Ddrops® 400 IU is the only clinically proven infant vitamin D delivered with just one drop. The patented blend consists of only two naturally sourced ingredients: pure vitamin D3 and organic fractionated coconut oil. Ddrops® products are free from chemicals, additives or preservatives, and the oil is used as a carrier to help the body absorb the vitamin D. This also makes Ddrops® tasteless, odorless, and free from most common allergens such as peanuts, wheat, gluten, soy, eggs, and dairy.

Ddrops® products are designed to be dropped onto a clean surface, food item, or in a liquid. For breast-feeding, mothers can simply apply one drop to their nipple and allow baby to feed.

“At Ddrops, we focus on supporting infant health every step of the way through simple and safe solutions that parents can trust and feel comfortable using. We understand that as a parent, you want to give your baby the best possible start to a healthy life,” said the Marketing Manager at Ddrops Company.

Other Ddrops® products include Baby Ddrops® Tummy Relief and Baby Ddrops® Teething Drops.

Consumer spending in the Baby Care market is projected to reach over 19 billion by 2030. The Independent Innovation Awards program is the industry’s most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders within the Baby Care industry. The annual awards program recognizes the most outstanding companies, services, and products in this rapidly expanding market. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“The research and development efforts of Ddrops are resulting in the creation of safe, effective, convenient, and economical forms of vitamin D that are easily accessible. Vitamin D is often deficient in the industrial world, with studies suggesting that whether an infant is formula or breast-fed, they will likely still require a vitamin D supplement,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards.

“Congratulations to Ddrops for their innovative solutions for parents including Baby Ddrops® 400 IU - our ‘Supplement Product of the Year’ winner! They’re helping babies everywhere quickly and effortlessly consume a vitamin essential to normal growth and maintenance of healthy bones and teeth.”

About Baby Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: https://babyinnovationawards.com .

About Ddrops

At Ddrops Company, we are passionate about vitamin D! Ddrops Company was founded in response to a need for a simply better way to provide vitamin D. Our research and development is geared toward developing and marketing safe, effective, convenient and economical forms of vitamin D supplements under the Ddrops® brand.

Our Commitment to Quality: Ddrops Company has high standards for all products. Ddrops® products are manufactured in government-licensed GMP facilities in Canada. Ddrops Company follows the good manufacturing standards common in the industry, and takes steps beyond these high standards to ensure that our product is consistent and of the highest quality.

If you have any concerns or feedback for us, please feel free to drop in on our online conversations, contact us at 1-844-4 Ddrops (1-844-433-7677) or email us at healthcare@vitaminddrops.com .