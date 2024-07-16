Xometry to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 8, 2024

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-powered tech marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced it will report its second quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on August 8, 2024.



The earnings call and webcast will take place at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time). Xometry also will release an earnings presentation, which will be available on our investor website at investors.xometry.com .

Xometry, Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call

Thursday, August 8th, 2024

8:30 a.m. Eastern / 5:30 a.m. Pacific

To register please use the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI57ec3e1fc56948f189ced2fd13aec6c0

You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations Homepage at investors.xometry.com to listen to a live webcast of the call



The earnings webcast presentation will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website.

About Xometry

Xometry’s (NASDAQ:XMTR) AI-powered marketplace, popular Thomasnet ® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing manufacturing. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of pieces of data to analyze complex parts in real-time, matches buyers with the right suppliers globally, and provides accurate pricing and lead times. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Investor Contact:

Shawn Milne

Investor Relations

240-335-8132

Shawn.Milne@xometry.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Hutchison

Global Corporate Communications

Matthew.Hutchison@xometry.com