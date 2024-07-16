Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,356 in the last 365 days.

Xometry to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 8, 2024

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-powered tech marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced it will report its second quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on August 8, 2024.  

The earnings call and webcast will take place at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time). Xometry also will release an earnings presentation, which will be available on our investor website at investors.xometry.com.  

Xometry, Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call

The earnings webcast presentation will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website.

About Xometry
Xometry’s (NASDAQ:XMTR) AI-powered marketplace, popular Thomasnet® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing manufacturing. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of pieces of data to analyze complex parts in real-time, matches buyers with the right suppliers globally, and provides accurate pricing and lead times. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Investor Contact:
Shawn Milne
Investor Relations
240-335-8132
Shawn.Milne@xometry.com 

Media Contact:
Matthew Hutchison
Global Corporate Communications
Matthew.Hutchison@xometry.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Xometry to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 8, 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more