Regional CPA Firm Adds to Accounting Services Leadership with New Partner

DALLAS, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calvetti Ferguson, a Top 200 accounting firm, welcomes its new partner, Jon Hicks, to its accounting services practice in Dallas, amplifying its expertise and commitment to client-focused accounting solutions.



Jon boasts over 15 years of experience, with a deep background in public accounting, consulting, and industry roles. Through his leadership role as director and Texas market leader of business outsourcing services at Armanino, Jon brings an in-depth understanding of the Texas middle market.

He has extensive expertise in a wide range of services, including budgeting and forecasting, reporting, cash flow management, interim management, and process improvement. He will significantly strengthen the firm's proficiency in serving clients in the financial services, technology, construction, and private equity industries.

“I look forward to leveraging my deep-rooted expertise in the thriving financial services and technology sectors of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex,” says Jon Hicks, accounting services partner at Calvetti Ferguson. “As I embark on this new chapter, I’m thrilled to elevate Calvetti Ferguson’s growing accounting services practice, ensuring our clients excel in these dynamic industries.”

“Bringing Jon on board marks a transformative stride for the accounting services team and firm overall, significantly enhancing partner coverage and corporate accounting expertise across the Texas and Tennessee markets,” says Cary Luhn, accounting services partner in charge at Calvetti Ferguson. “We look forward to the leadership and dedication he will bring to the team.”

Calvetti Ferguson’s accounting services team continues to expand, increasing by 50% since the start of 2024. Its team continues to serve clients with tailored solutions, implementing processes and utilizing innovative technology to meet their transactional, corporate, or general accounting needs.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm serving companies across the United States. The firm provides assurance, tax, advisory, accounting, risk advisory, and technology advisory services to middle-market businesses, family offices, and private equity firms.

Media contact:

Emily Martin

VP of Marketing

emartin@calvettiferguson.com

(713) 726-5723